Hardik Pandya Asks For 2 Tequila Shots At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding Celebrations; Video Viral

Hardik Pandya spotted asking for Tequila shots | Credits: Twitter

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was spotted asking for tequila shots during billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding celebrations at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday, July 12.

Hardik Pandya was among the top guests who have been invited to the Anant and Radhika's wedding. Apart from the Bollywood fraternity, members from the cricket fraternity, including the likes of MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Gautam Gambhir, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ajinkya Rahane and others were in attendance at the opulent event.

Hardik was one of the stylish attendees as he looked sharp and was spotted dancing with the Bollywood celebrities. However, a video went viral on social media, where the all-rounder was spotted asking for two tequila shots while he was meeting Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor.