Video: Hardik Pandya And Ananya Pandey Seen Grooving During Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Function

Hardik Pandya and Ananya Pandey dancing. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya and Bollywood star Ananya Pandey were seen grooving during the wedding function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. In a video uploaded by news agency PTI's social media handle, the two were seen performing some cheeky moves.

Among the Bollywood fraternity apart from Ananya, the likes of Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, and several others have marked their presence. As far as the cricketing fraternity is concerned, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav, and MS Dhoni are among the prominent names apart from Pandya to come for the wedding.

VIDEO | Cricketer Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya7) and actress Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) groove to music at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. #AnantRadhikaWedding pic.twitter.com/zxYWuQcjxm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2024

The Ambanis have also invited a handful of Hollywood celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Lana Del Ray, Drake, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, and David Guetta.

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav honoured by Ambani family during Sangeet function:

With Rohit Sharma, Pandya, and Suryakumar attending the Sangeet ceremony and the trio playing an integral role in India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory, Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani was quite overwhelmed. She called them on the stage and said the below in a video uploaded by the IPL franchise:

"We are all family here. But I have another family, which has made the nation proud and has made everybody's heart swell with pride and because of who the celebrations don't stop. So, I cannot tell you what an overwhelming feeling it is to have my Mumbai Indians' family here with me tonight. Tonight is a day of celebration, but tonight besides Anant and Radhika, we are going to celebrate India."

Pandya was especially outstanding in the final when he was tasked with defending 16 off the last over and did so successfully.