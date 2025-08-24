 Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Seemingly Tells His Players To Keep Their Heads Up After Heartbreaking Loss To Al Ahli In Saudi Super Cup Final
Portuguese and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly unhappy over their loss to Al Ahli Saudi in the Saudi Super Cup final held on Saturday at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong. Despite a heartbreaking loss, the veteran footballer was seemingly gesturing to his teammates to keep their heads high following the game as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
Cristiano Ronaldo. | (Image Credits: X)

Ronaldo opened the account for Al-Nassr by cashing in on the penalty opportunity in the 41st minute but Franck Kessie hit back with a goal of his own in the added time after 45 minutes. The second goal for Al-Nassr came from Marcelo Brozovic but Roger Ibanez drew level 2-2 to force the contest into penalties. Al Ahil eventually won the contest with a 3-5 scoreline.

