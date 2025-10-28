 ‘Be Lenient Find Some Time Because...’: Chris Broad Makes Stunning Claim, Says Sourav Ganguly Ignored Repeated Warnings
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘Be Lenient Find Some Time Because...’: Chris Broad Makes Stunning Claim, Says Sourav Ganguly Ignored Repeated Warnings

‘Be Lenient Find Some Time Because...’: Chris Broad Makes Stunning Claim, Says Sourav Ganguly Ignored Repeated Warnings

Broad, who served as ICC match referee from 2003 until February 2024, said he complied with the request, but the same issue resurfaced in the very next game despite repeated warnings.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Former England cricketer Stuart Broad's father Chris Broad, has revealed that the INternational Cricket Council once asked him to be lenient toward the Indian team after it fell behind on over-rate during an international match. Broad, who served as ICC match referee from 2003 until February 2024, said he complied with the request but the same issue resurfaced in the very next game despite repeated warnings.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said, “India were three, four overs down at the end of a game so it constituted a fine. I got a phone call saying, ‘be lenient, find some time because it’s India’. And it’s like, right, OK. So we had to find some time, brought it down below the threshold,".

He added, “The very next game, exactly the same thing happened. He [Sourav Ganguly] didn’t listen to any of the hurry-ups and so I phoned and said, ‘what do you want me to do now?’ and I was told ‘just do him’. So there were politics involved, right from the start,”

Broad also claimed that the ICC’s integrity has eroded over the years, with India enjoying the power positions. He said, “I think we were supported by Vince van der Bijl (ICC umpires manager) while he was in position because he came from a cricketing background but, once he left, the management became a lot weaker. India got all the money and have now taken over the ICC so in many ways. I’m pleased I’m not around because it’s a much more political position now than it ever has been.”

FPJ Shorts
Six But Out! Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed Dismissed In Bizarre Fashion Against West Indies During 16-Run Defeat; Video
Six But Out! Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed Dismissed In Bizarre Fashion Against West Indies During 16-Run Defeat; Video
E-commerce Giant Amazon To Lay Off 30,000 Employees From October 28
E-commerce Giant Amazon To Lay Off 30,000 Employees From October 28
Call Forwarding Scam: The New Cybercrime Duping Pune Citizens Of Crores – Here’s How To Protect Yourself
Call Forwarding Scam: The New Cybercrime Duping Pune Citizens Of Crores – Here’s How To Protect Yourself
IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 Out; Exam On October 30
IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 Out; Exam On October 30

Chris Broad reflects on long career

During his two-decade tenure, Broad oversaw 123 Tests, 361 ODIs, and 138 T20Is. Although eager to continue, his contract was not renewed by the ICC. Reflecting on his long career, Broad said he navigated politically active circumstances but is content with stepping away from certain challenges.

He said, “I was very happy to carry on, but for 20 years, I dodged a lot of bullets, both politically and physically. I look back and I think, ‘you know, 20 years is quite a long time to be doing that job’."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Six But Out! Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed Dismissed In Bizarre Fashion Against West Indies During...

Six But Out! Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed Dismissed In Bizarre Fashion Against West Indies During...

‘Be Lenient Find Some Time Because...’: Chris Broad Makes Stunning Claim, Says Sourav Ganguly...

‘Be Lenient Find Some Time Because...’: Chris Broad Makes Stunning Claim, Says Sourav Ganguly...

'I'm Really Eager Because...': Lionel Messi Reveals Playing 2026 FIFA World Cup On One Condition

'I'm Really Eager Because...': Lionel Messi Reveals Playing 2026 FIFA World Cup On One Condition

'He Is Replying On Phone...': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Encouraging Update On Shreyas Iyer's Health;...

'He Is Replying On Phone...': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Encouraging Update On Shreyas Iyer's Health;...

Shreyas Iyer Update: Team India Cricketer Moved Out Of ICU, Health Remains Delicate But Stable; Says...

Shreyas Iyer Update: Team India Cricketer Moved Out Of ICU, Health Remains Delicate But Stable; Says...