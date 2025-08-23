 Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Talking To Himself In Frustation After Al Nassr Loses Saudi Super Cup Final To Al Ahli On Penalties
The Al Nassr vs Al Ahli match went into a penalty shootout after both teams were locked at 2-2 after full time. Al Ahli went on to win the penalty shootout 5-3 and win the title.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 08:43 PM IST
article-image

Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustated after Al Nassr lost Saudi Super Cup final to Al Ahli on penalties. Despite taking the lead twice in the m,atch Al Nassr failed to close the match leaving Ronaldo empty-handed for the third straight year.

Benjamin Mendy was the hero for the winner, saving two spot kicks. For Al Ahli, Ivan Toney, Kessie, Mahrez, Feras Albrikan and Gelano converted from the spot, while Ronaldo Brrozovic and Felix converted from the spot

Cristiano Ronaldo's trophy drought continues

During his time with Al Nassr so far, Ronaldo has reached three finals and lost all three. Al Hilal defeated him in the 2023–24 King’s Cup and the 2024 Saudi Super Cup, while Al Ahli triumphed in the decisive match of the 2025 Saudi Super Cup.

What is more frustrating is that the winless streak for Ronaldo at the club level started more than four years ago. It was in May 2021, when he won the Coppa Italia 2020-21 with Juventus, defeating Atalanta in the final

Ronaldo breaks goal scoring record during Saudi Super Cup final

Ronaldo started his career at Sporting Lisbon before going on to play for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now Al Nassr. At United, he scored a total of 145 goals in 346 games during his two stints. Playing for Real Madrid, he scored 450 goals in 438 games. After getting transferred to Juventus, Ronaldo continued his goal-scoring spree and scored 101 goals in 134 matches, helping the club dominate Serie A. He failed to reach 100 mark for Sporting CP.

