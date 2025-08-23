Sportvot x FPJ: Hyderabad Open 2025 Witness Thrilling Action

| Representative Image | | Image: Canva

The Hyderabad Open 2025, being held from 22nd to 24th August 2025 at Crosscourt Sports Club Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, witnessed some thrilling encounters in the Men’s Singles category today on Court 3 of the Pickleball tournament.

In the opening clash, Shreyas showcased dominance with a commanding 11–1 victory over Ashish. However, Shreyas faced a tough challenge in his second match, where Aditya edged past him 11–10 in a nail-biting finish. The third match turned out to be another close contest, with Rajiv Kumar narrowly defeating Jay Agrawal 15–14, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

In the Advance Men’s Singles, Satvik outplayed Sandeep 11–6, securing a strong win with consistent play and control.

The matches reflected the competitive spirit of the tournament, promising more intense action in the coming days at the Hyderabad Open 2025.