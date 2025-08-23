 Sportvot x FPJ: Hyderabad Open 2025 Witness Thrilling Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Hyderabad Open 2025 Witness Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Hyderabad Open 2025 Witness Thrilling Action

The Hyderabad Open 2025, being held from 22nd to 24th August 2025 at Crosscourt Sports Club Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, witnessed some thrilling encounters in the Men’s Singles category today on Court 3 of the Pickleball tournament.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
| Representative Image | | Image: Canva

The Hyderabad Open 2025, being held from 22nd to 24th August 2025 at Crosscourt Sports Club Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, witnessed some thrilling encounters in the Men’s Singles category today on Court 3 of the Pickleball tournament.

In the opening clash, Shreyas showcased dominance with a commanding 11–1 victory over Ashish. However, Shreyas faced a tough challenge in his second match, where Aditya edged past him 11–10 in a nail-biting finish. The third match turned out to be another close contest, with Rajiv Kumar narrowly defeating Jay Agrawal 15–14, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

In the Advance Men’s Singles, Satvik outplayed Sandeep 11–6, securing a strong win with consistent play and control.

The matches reflected the competitive spirit of the tournament, promising more intense action in the coming days at the Hyderabad Open 2025.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Action Against Illegal Slaughterhouses In Sangli, Calls For Constant Monitoring
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Action Against Illegal Slaughterhouses In Sangli, Calls For Constant Monitoring
2 Fatal Road Accidents In Kalyan & Bhiwandi Claim 2 Lives In 3 Days
2 Fatal Road Accidents In Kalyan & Bhiwandi Claim 2 Lives In 3 Days
Mumbai News: Special NDPS Court Sentences Drug Offender To 15 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Possessing 110 Grams Mephedrone Worth ₹16.5 Lakh
Mumbai News: Special NDPS Court Sentences Drug Offender To 15 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Possessing 110 Grams Mephedrone Worth ₹16.5 Lakh
'Don't Vote For Those Who Put Up Too Many,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Illegal Political Banners
'Don't Vote For Those Who Put Up Too Many,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Illegal Political Banners

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking Visuals! Poonch Cricketer Fareed Khan Tragically Passes Away In Terrible Road Accident;...

Shocking Visuals! Poonch Cricketer Fareed Khan Tragically Passes Away In Terrible Road Accident;...

WATCH: Statues Of Sunil Gavaskar & Sharad Pawar Unveiled At Wankhede Stadium As MCA Launches Sharad...

WATCH: Statues Of Sunil Gavaskar & Sharad Pawar Unveiled At Wankhede Stadium As MCA Launches Sharad...

Sportvot x FPJ: Bombay Gymkhana Wins Bangalore 10's Rugby Tournament

Sportvot x FPJ: Bombay Gymkhana Wins Bangalore 10's Rugby Tournament

Sportvot x FPJ: Hyderabad Open 2025 Witness Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Hyderabad Open 2025 Witness Thrilling Action

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Talking To Himself In Frustation After Al Nassr Loses Saudi Super Cup Final...

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Talking To Himself In Frustation After Al Nassr Loses Saudi Super Cup Final...