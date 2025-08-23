 Shocking Visuals! Poonch Cricketer Fareed Khan Tragically Passes Away In Terrible Road Accident; Video
As Poonch mourns the loss of a gifted young athlete, many hope this tragedy will serve as a wake-up call for better road safety practices to protect others in the future.

Amertha Rangankar
Updated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 10:17 PM IST
Representative Image | Image: Canva

In a heartbreaking incident, Fareed Khan, a promising cricketer from Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, has died following a tragic road accident. The young sportsman lost his life after being hit by a suddenly opened car door while riding his bike.

According to the CCTV visuals, the incident occurred when Fareed was riding his two-wheeler on a local road. A car parked on the side opened its door without warning, directly in the path of his oncoming motorcycle. The sudden impact threw Fareed off his bike, causing him serious injuries, and sadly, he passed away.

As Poonch mourns the loss of a gifted young athlete, many hope this tragedy will serve as a wake-up call for better road safety practices to protect others in the future.

Shocking! Former Surrey Cricketer Duncan Pauline's Wife Tragically Passes Away While Shopping In Surrey

The wife of former Surrey cricketer Duncan Pauline has tragically died after collapsing at a Waitrose supermarket in Esher, Surrey earlier this week. The sudden and unexpected loss has left the 64-year-old former all-rounder “absolutely devastated.”

Wiyada Pauline, 46, was reportedly shopping for groceries on Wednesday evening when the incident occurred. Emergency services were called to the store at around 6:00 p.m. following reports of a “concern for safety.” Despite rapid medical attention, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result, both the supermarket and a section of Esher High Street were temporarily closed while medics and police attended the scene. Surrey Police confirmed the presence of emergency services in a public statement, adding that the store was shut during the ongoing response.

