Aaqib Khan Pulls Off Viral 'Aura Farming' Dance Celebration After Dismissing Anivesh Choudhary During UP T20 League; Video

Image: UP T20 League/Instagram

In a moment that lit up the UP T20 League, Kanpur Superstars’ bowler Aaqib Khan brought both flair and fire to the field with a unique celebration that’s now going viral. During the match against Noida Super Kings, Khan dismissed batter Anivesh Choudhary and followed it up with the now-iconic ‘aura farming’ dance move, sending fans into a frenzy.

The dismissal came when Choudhary, trying to take on Khan, mistimed a shot and ended up top-edging the ball. The catch was safely pouched at third man, giving Kanpur a crucial breakthrough. But it was Aaqib Khan’s celebration that stole the spotlight.

Immediately after the wicket, the bowler broke into the 'aura farming' dance, a quirky and confident move that has gained popularity on social media. Khan’s version was executed with full energy and swagger, drawing cheers from the crowd and smiles from teammates.

The celebration not only showcased Khan’s vibrant personality but also added a lighthearted and entertaining twist to a high-pressure moment. In an era where cricketers are increasingly blending sporting performance with personal expression, moments like these resonate deeply with younger audiences and add a fresh dimension to domestic leagues.

As the UP T20 League continues to unearth new talents and characters, Aaqib Khan’s “aura farming” moment may just go down as one of the most talked-about celebrations of the tournament.

Outrageous! Shubham Mishra Pulls Off Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Leaping Catch During UP T20 League; Video

Kanpur Superstars’ Shubham Mishra delivered one of the most electrifying moments of the UP T20 League as he pulled off a sensational one-handed leaping catch during their clash against the Lucknow Falcons. The remarkable effort came while Mishra was fielding in the cover region, stunning everyone in the stadium.

The moment occurred when Kanpur’s Vineet Panwar bowled to Lucknow Falcons’ batter Samath Singh. Singh attempted a firm drive through the covers, but Mishra reacted in a flash. He leaped into the air toward his left and stuck out his hand, managing to grab the ball mid-air with just his left hand in an unbelievable show of athleticism and timing.

The catch dismissed Samath Singh, who was looking set, and turned the momentum in Kanpur Superstars’ favor. The fielding brilliance sparked wild celebrations on the field and applause from both fans and commentators, many of whom called it the best catch of the tournament so far.

Mishra’s gravity-defying effort quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising his commitment, reflexes, and agility. Moments like these have added a new level of excitement to the UP T20 League, showcasing the rising talent and fielding standards in India’s domestic circuit.

Shubham Mishra’s leaping one-handed grab will be remembered as one of the most thrilling highlights of the season and a defining moment in Kanpur Superstars’ campaign.