 UP T20 League: Naman Tiwari's Ice-Cold Stare After Dismissing Abhay Pratap Singh Goes Viral; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsUP T20 League: Naman Tiwari's Ice-Cold Stare After Dismissing Abhay Pratap Singh Goes Viral; Video

UP T20 League: Naman Tiwari's Ice-Cold Stare After Dismissing Abhay Pratap Singh Goes Viral; Video

While cricket is often celebrated for its sportsmanship, moments like these bring out the emotional fire that fuels competition. For Noida Kings, Tiwari’s attitude may well become a symbol of the team’s fighting spirit in the tournament.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Image: UP T20 League/ Instagram

The UP T20 League witnessed a heated moment during the match between Noida Kings and Lucknow Falcons, as Noida pacer Naman Tiwari delivered a fiery spell that included a dramatic send-off to Falcons batter Abhay Pratap Singh.

In a tense over that turned the tide for Noida Kings, Tiwari clean bowled Abhay Pratap Singh with a pinpoint delivery that crashed into the stumps. The young bowler gave a cold, intense stare-down to the departing batter, holding his pose as Singh walked off the pitch.

Read Also
DPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi Brings Out Signature 'Notebook' Celebration After Taking 2 Wickets In A...
article-image
Read Also
DPL 2025: Aman Bharti Lets Out Huge Roar After Dismissing Priyansh Arya During ODW Vs SDS Match;...
article-image

The moment sparked immediate buzz on social media and in the stadium, with fans cheering the aggression and passion shown by the fast bowler. While the stare may have walked a fine line between confidence and provocation, it reflected the high-stakes nature of the encounter between the two teams.

Tiwari's wicket proved to be a crucial breakthrough, helping Noida Kings regain control during a key phase of the match. His pace and energy throughout the spell added intensity to what was already a tightly contested league fixture.

FPJ Shorts
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

While cricket is often celebrated for its sportsmanship, moments like these bring out the emotional fire that fuels competition. For Noida Kings, Tiwari’s attitude may well become a symbol of the team’s fighting spirit in the tournament.

DPL 2025: South Delhi Superstarz's Abhishek Khandelwal Accidentally Elbows Teammate Ayush Badoni During Wicket Celebration; Video

In a light-hearted yet unexpected moment during the Delhi Premier League match, South Delhi Superstarz pacer Abhishek Khandelwal accidentally elbowed his teammate Ayush Badoni in the face while celebrating a wicket. Thankfully, the incident ended without any injury or serious concern.

The moment came during a crucial phase of the match when Khandelwal dismissed Purani Dilli 6’s Aarush Malhotra with a sharp caught-and-bowled effort. As adrenaline kicked in, Khandelwal turned to celebrate the breakthrough with his teammates. In the heat of the moment, his flailing elbow unintentionally struck Ayush Badoni, who was running in to join the celebration.

There was a brief pause as players around expressed concern, but Ayush quickly signaled that he was fine, laughing off the accidental hit. The two players shared a smile and a pat on the back, and the game resumed with high spirits intact.

Incidents like this remind fans of the raw emotions and intensity that come with competitive cricket, especially when teammates are fully invested in the moment. While the celebration didn’t go as planned, it was a testament to the passion both players have for the game.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh Shatters Mazahir Saidu's Pin Record Of...

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh Shatters Mazahir Saidu's Pin Record Of...

'A Well-Earned Position...': Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects On Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion For India's...

'A Well-Earned Position...': Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects On Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion For India's...

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: NorthEast United FC Edges Past Shillong Lajong FC By 1-0 In A Thrilling...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: NorthEast United FC Edges Past Shillong Lajong FC By 1-0 In A Thrilling...

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Team India Squad With Shubman Gill As Vice-Captain; Shreyas Iyer And...

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Team India Squad With Shubman Gill As Vice-Captain; Shreyas Iyer And...