 Formula 1: McLaren Driver Oscar Piastri Set To Have A Grandstand Named After Him At Australian Grand Prix; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Image: Daniel Valente /X

Young Australian F1 star Oscar Piastri has received a huge honour: a grandstand named after him at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. The newly named Piastri Grandstand will be placed on the main straight at Albert Park, directly across from the pit lane.

Piastri, who is currently leading the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship, said the news felt “very surreal.” In a statement, he added, “I never thought this would happen, but the support is incredible. I can’t wait to see it all come together next March.”

At just 24 years old, Piastri has had a brilliant season so far, winning six races and finishing second in three. His success has now put him alongside legendary Australian drivers like Jack Brabham, Mark Webber, and Daniel Ricciardo, who also have grandstands named after them.

The grandstand is not only a symbol of his success but also a proud moment for Australian motorsport. Fans will now have a special place to cheer for their home hero during one of the most exciting races on the F1 calendar.

