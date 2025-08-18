Formula 1: McLaren Driver Oscar Piastri Set To Have A Grandstand Named After Him At Australian Grand Prix; Video

Image: Daniel Valente /X

Young Australian F1 star Oscar Piastri has received a huge honour: a grandstand named after him at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. The newly named Piastri Grandstand will be placed on the main straight at Albert Park, directly across from the pit lane.

Piastri, who is currently leading the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship, said the news felt “very surreal.” In a statement, he added, “I never thought this would happen, but the support is incredible. I can’t wait to see it all come together next March.”

At just 24 years old, Piastri has had a brilliant season so far, winning six races and finishing second in three. His success has now put him alongside legendary Australian drivers like Jack Brabham, Mark Webber, and Daniel Ricciardo, who also have grandstands named after them.

The grandstand is not only a symbol of his success but also a proud moment for Australian motorsport. Fans will now have a special place to cheer for their home hero during one of the most exciting races on the F1 calendar.

Formula 1: Max Verstappen Under Investigation For Throwing Towel Outside Cockpit During Hungarian Grand Prix; Video

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has come under investigation following a peculiar incident during the 2nd practice session at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday. The four-time World Champion was seen throwing a towel from his cockpit during the session, prompting race stewards to initiate a formal review.

The incident occurred at Turn 3 of the Hungaroring circuit. Verstappen, while exiting the corner, suddenly pulled to the inside, slowed down noticeably, and was caught on camera lifting an item from inside his cockpit and tossing it out.

FIA regulations strictly prohibit drivers from discarding anything from the cockpit during live sessions due to potential safety hazards. Although the item appeared soft and harmless, such actions can interfere with other drivers or pose a distraction if left on the racing line.

Stewards confirmed shortly after the session that Verstappen would be summoned for throwing an object from the car, a matter taken seriously in light of track safety protocols.

It remains to be seen whether Verstappen will face a penalty or a warning. Given his status as one of the sport’s most high-profile figures, the incident drew widespread attention both on social media and in the paddock.