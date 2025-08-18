Sportvot x FPJ: Electrifying Contests Continue To Thrill In Pro Panja League Season 2

Pro Panja League Season 2 Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The action on 17th August at the Pro Panja League Season 2 witnessed some electrifying contests as top athletes clashed in Gwalior.

In the opening encounter between Rohtak Rowdies and Sher-E-Ludhiana, Sanjay Deswal (100 KG+) edged out Afzal Khan with a 2-1 win, while Dara Singh (100 KG) dominated Shivam Rajput 2-0. However, Sher-E-Ludhiana bounced back as Tajinder Kaur Walia (65 KG+) defeated Parmpreet Kaur 2-0.

The second fixture saw Jaipur Veers taking on MP Hathodas, where Roopa Prasadh (65 KG+) gave Jaipur an early lead with a 2-0 win over Farheen Dehalvi. But MP Hathodas quickly leveled the contest as Manish Kumar (SPA Cat) overpowered Dinesh Singh with a 2-0 victory.

The main card showdown between Rohtak Rowdies and Sher-E-Ludhiana turned one-sided, with Nirmal Devi (65 KG+) storming past Kashmiri Kashyap 10-0, followed by Amit Chaudhary (100 KG+) blanking Dilshad MA 5-0, and Arshdeep Singh (90 KG) sealing the tie with another dominant 5-0 win against Nawab Singh.

In the final clash of the night, Jaipur Veers faced MP Hathodas. Sachin Goyal (80 KG) stunned Sonu with a commanding 10-0 win, while Tridip Medhi (70 KG) further extended the lead with a 5-0 victory over Vanlallura. Jaipur, however, pulled one back as Harshit Poojary (100 KG) battled hard to defeat Md Hashim in a close 3-2 contest.

The day’s fixtures once again showcased the intensity and power-packed rivalries that make the Pro Panja League a must-watch for arm-wrestling fans across the country.