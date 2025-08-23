 Wild Scenes! 2 Fans Held By Security For Trying To Enter The Pitch During West Ham United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025/26 Match; Check Photos
Chelsea found themselves 3-1 up in the very first half despite conceding a goal only in the sixth minute of the contest. Lucas Paqueta had opened West Ham's account but Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez had put Chelsea 3-1 up, prompting West Ham's fans to leave the venue early upset by their display.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Fans were held by stewards during Chelsea vs West Ham match. | (Credits: X)

Wild scenes emerged during the Premier League 2025/26 clash between Chelsea FC and West Ham United held at the London Stadium. In visuals surfaced on social media, a couple of fans tried to enter the pitch but the security held them to contain the situation from escalating. A host of West Ham fans were also seen leaving the stadium before half time due to the team's wretched display.

article-image

Chelsea found themselves 3-1 up in the very first half despite conceding a goal only in the sixth minute of the contest. Lucas Paqueta had opened West Ham's account but Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez had put Chelsea 3-1 up, prompting West Ham's fans to leave the venue early upset by their display. Moises Caicedo and Trevoh Chalobah hit two more goals in the second half for Chelsea, who won by a comprehensive 5-1 margin.

Watch the below pictures surfaced from the Premier League match:

Fans seen leaving the stadium in the first half in the below video:

"Basic football I don't think we're doing well enough" - Jarrod Bowen

West Ham skipper Jarrod Bowen was candid in his assessment of their performance, claiming that the team as a whole needs deep soul-searching into what they have been doing. Bowen said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"When things are going well it's easy to get individual awards but when things aren't going so well you have to point the finger at every single person. It's not [just] defenders defending well enough, midfielders and strikers not pressing as well as we know we can… it's a whole. We all have to look at ourselves and take responsibility for where we are right now. Basic football I don't think we're doing well enough."

West Ham will next lock horns against Wolves on August 27 at Molineux Stadium.

