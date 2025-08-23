 Sportvot x FPJ: Bombay Gymkhana Wins Bangalore 10's Rugby Tournament
The prestigious Bangalore 10’s Rugby Tournament unfolded on 23rd August 2025 at the Center of Sports Excellence, Bengaluru. The tournament attracted some of the finest rugby clubs, promising high-intensity clashes and an electrifying atmosphere for the fans. The event was not just a competition, but a celebration of rugby spirit, teamwork, and discipline.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 09:28 PM IST
The grand finale saw Bombay Gymkhana locking horns with Kochi Rugby in what was expected to be a tightly contested battle. Right from the first whistle, Bombay Gymkhana asserted dominance with strong ball possession, quick passes, and aggressive runs. Their efforts paid off with two well-earned tries, giving them a solid lead. Kochi Rugby, despite showing resilience in defense, struggled to find gaps in Bombay Gymkhana’s structure and failed to make any breakthroughs. At full time, the scoreboard read Bombay Gymkhana 10 – 0 Kochi Rugby, handing Bombay Gymkhana a memorable and well-deserved victory.

What stood out in this final was the discipline displayed by both sides. Remarkably, no fouls or penalties were recorded throughout the match, reflecting the professionalism and control of both teams. Bombay Gymkhana’s 2 tries made the difference, while Kochi Rugby failed to register any. Both sides were unable to convert from conversions, drop goals, or penalties, keeping the scoreline clean apart from the tries. Interestingly, the game saw no substitutions and no yellow cards, which added to the flow of the contest and kept the intensity alive till the final whistle.

The result cemented Bombay Gymkhana’s status as champions of the day, as they lifted the glory in style with a flawless performance in attack and discipline in defense. Kochi Rugby, on the other hand, earned respect for their spirited effort despite the loss.

