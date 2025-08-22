Sportvot x FPJ: Kiraak Hyderabad Secures Title At Pro Panja League Season 2

The Pro Panja League Season 2 concluded in grand style at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, with an electrifying finale on 21st August 2025. Fans witnessed a thrilling clash between Rohtak Rowdies and Kiraak Hyderabad in both the Main Card and Under Card categories, as top arm-wrestlers battled for supremacy in this highly anticipated showdown.

The Main Card Grand Finale saw Hyderabad make an emphatic start with Srinivas BV dominating Chandan Kumar Behera in the SPA CAT category, winning 5-0. Their momentum continued when Nirmal Devi outclassed Jincy Jose in the 65 KG+ bout with a sweeping 10-0 scoreline. Rohtak, however, bounced back in the heavyweight 100 KG+ division as Aabhas Rana secured a convincing 5-0 win against Amit Chaudhary. Hyderabad regained control as Madhura KN overpowered Ribasuk Lyngdoh in the 65 KG match with a solid 5-0 win, followed by Stewe Thomas dominating Deepankor Mech in the 70 KG category with a stunning 10-0 performance. The final bout sealed the deal for Hyderabad as Jagadish Baruah crushed Dara Singh in the 100 KG category with another 10-0 clean sweep.

In the Under Card Grand Finale, Kiraak Hyderabad continued their dominance by winning all four matches. Avile Zuyie defeated Arshdeep Singh in the 90 KG category (2-0), while Naveen MV overcame Nikhil Singh in the 60 KG bout (2-0). The 55 KG contest saw Rachna Jatav clinch victory against Karabi Sonowal (2-0), and in the 80 KG match, Asker Ali sealed the clean sweep with a 2-0 win over Billa Tajamul.

The Grand Finale showcased absolute power, precision, and strategy, with Kiraak Hyderabad emerging as the dominant force of the season. This epic finale not only delivered edge-of-the-seat action but also set new benchmarks for arm-wrestling in India, marking a spectacular end to Pro Panja League Season 2.