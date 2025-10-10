Swiss Maestro Is Back! Roger Federer Charms Crowd During Friendly Doubles Match At Shanghai Masters; Video

Image: Tennis TV/X

Tennis legend Roger Federer made a heartwarming return to the court in Shanghai, delighting fans with his graceful presence during an exhibition doubles match held as part of the Shanghai Masters festivities. The former World No. 1, who retired from professional tennis in 2022, received a rousing ovation as he stepped onto the court, bringing back a wave of nostalgia for the crowd that has long cherished his artistry and charm.

Federer, who shared a close bond with the city during his career, appeared relaxed and joyful throughout the exhibition match, flashing his trademark smile and elegant shot-making that once ruled the tennis world.

His appearance marked a symbolic reunion with a city where he has enjoyed tremendous support over the years. The Shanghai Masters, one of his favorite stops on tour, holds a special place in his career, Federer lifted the trophy twice, in 2014 and 2017, and was often vocal about the impeccable organization and passionate fan base in China.

Though his professional days are behind him, Federer’s effortless elegance on court remains intact, reminding everyone why he is celebrated as one of the greatest ambassadors of the sport. His appearance in Shanghai was more than just an exhibition, it was a celebration of legacy, grace, and the timeless joy of tennis.

Adorable! Shanghai Crowd Showers Roger Federer With Gifts During Heartwarming Interaction At Shanghai Masters

