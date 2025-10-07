 'Here Everyone Suffers': Daniil Medvedev Offers His Hilarious Perspective Amid Scorching Heat In Shanghai Masters 2025; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Here Everyone Suffers': Daniil Medvedev Offers His Hilarious Perspective Amid Scorching Heat In Shanghai Masters 2025; Video

'Here Everyone Suffers': Daniil Medvedev Offers His Hilarious Perspective Amid Scorching Heat In Shanghai Masters 2025; Video

Russian Tennis player Daniil Medvedev offered a hilarious perspective after overcoming Alejandro Davidovich in his Round of 32 bout in the 2025 Shanghai Masters. When asked how he managed to cope with the sweltering heat, the 29-year-old cheekily stated that he is glad about everyone suffering with him in unforgiving conditions in Shanghai.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Daniil Medvedev. | (Image Credits: X)

Russian Tennis player Daniil Medvedev offered a hilarious perspective after overcoming Alejandro Davidovich in his Round of 32 bout in the 2025 Shanghai Masters. When asked how he managed to cope with the sweltering heat, the 29-year-old cheekily stated that he is glad about everyone suffering with him in unforgiving conditions in Shanghai.

Read Also
Heartbreaking! Jannik Sinner Seen Limping, Forced To Retire After Leg Injury In His 3rd Round Of...
article-image

Medvedev, who has struggled off late, capping off with a first-round elimination in Wimbledon 2025, defeated his Spanish counterpart to progress to the fourth round of the tournament. The scorching heat in Shanghai notably saw Djokovic vomiting during his latest win.

Speaking after the straight-set victory, Medvedev claimed:

"Yeah, it was not easy. But I like this tournament. When it's like 28 degrees, I suffer. Many guys don't. They suffer when it's like 33 degrees humidity. So, I suffer in many tournaments, here everyone suffers. So, it puts me in the same condition as everyone. I'm happy about it."

FPJ Shorts
From Startup Hustle To Silicon Valley's Doorstep, Ragini Das Finally Joins Google Where It Once Said No
From Startup Hustle To Silicon Valley's Doorstep, Ragini Das Finally Joins Google Where It Once Said No
PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport On Oct 8 | Here’s What It Has To Offer
PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport On Oct 8 | Here’s What It Has To Offer
'Thank You Bhaiya': Rinku Singh Gifts Scooter To Sister After Helping India Win Asia Cup 2025; Video
'Thank You Bhaiya': Rinku Singh Gifts Scooter To Sister After Helping India Win Asia Cup 2025; Video
'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises Immediate Action
'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises Immediate Action

"I need to play my best tennis to beat a guy like Sascha" - Arthur Rinderknech

In other development of the tournament, Arthur Rinderknech beat Germany's Alexander Zverev, who lost the game despite winning the opening set. Rinderknech said after the game, as quoted by ATPTour.com:

"This is huge. I had my first Top 5 win at a Grand Slam at Wimbledon against Sascha and it happens again. I guess I am a bit lucky against him and able to play my best tennis. I need to play my best tennis to beat a guy like Sascha, at No. 3 for many years, such a steady player and a very good player. I am very happy."

Among major stars, Serbian Tennis legend Novak Djokovic will be in action on October 7, Tuesday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Thank You Bhaiya': Rinku Singh Gifts Scooter To Sister After Helping India Win Asia Cup 2025; Video...

'Thank You Bhaiya': Rinku Singh Gifts Scooter To Sister After Helping India Win Asia Cup 2025; Video...

'Here Everyone Suffers': Daniil Medvedev Offers His Hilarious Perspective Amid Scorching Heat In...

'Here Everyone Suffers': Daniil Medvedev Offers His Hilarious Perspective Amid Scorching Heat In...

Watch: Paul Heyman Confirms Roman Reigns Vs Bronson Reed Australian Street Fight At WWE Crown Jewel...

Watch: Paul Heyman Confirms Roman Reigns Vs Bronson Reed Australian Street Fight At WWE Crown Jewel...

‘Apne Baap Ke Saath ...’: Trolled For Poor IPL Performance, Mohammed Siraj Credits MS Dhoni’s...

‘Apne Baap Ke Saath ...’: Trolled For Poor IPL Performance, Mohammed Siraj Credits MS Dhoni’s...

Heartwarming! NBA Star Zion Williamson Makes A Special Gesture Towards Cancer Survivor Fan In...

Heartwarming! NBA Star Zion Williamson Makes A Special Gesture Towards Cancer Survivor Fan In...