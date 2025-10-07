'Here Everyone Suffers': Daniil Medvedev Offers His Hilarious Perspective Amid Scorching Heat In Shanghai Masters 2025; Video

Daniil Medvedev. | (Image Credits: X)

Russian Tennis player Daniil Medvedev offered a hilarious perspective after overcoming Alejandro Davidovich in his Round of 32 bout in the 2025 Shanghai Masters. When asked how he managed to cope with the sweltering heat, the 29-year-old cheekily stated that he is glad about everyone suffering with him in unforgiving conditions in Shanghai.

Medvedev, who has struggled off late, capping off with a first-round elimination in Wimbledon 2025, defeated his Spanish counterpart to progress to the fourth round of the tournament. The scorching heat in Shanghai notably saw Djokovic vomiting during his latest win.

Speaking after the straight-set victory, Medvedev claimed:

"Yeah, it was not easy. But I like this tournament. When it's like 28 degrees, I suffer. Many guys don't. They suffer when it's like 33 degrees humidity. So, I suffer in many tournaments, here everyone suffers. So, it puts me in the same condition as everyone. I'm happy about it."

"I need to play my best tennis to beat a guy like Sascha" - Arthur Rinderknech

In other development of the tournament, Arthur Rinderknech beat Germany's Alexander Zverev, who lost the game despite winning the opening set. Rinderknech said after the game, as quoted by ATPTour.com:

"This is huge. I had my first Top 5 win at a Grand Slam at Wimbledon against Sascha and it happens again. I guess I am a bit lucky against him and able to play my best tennis. I need to play my best tennis to beat a guy like Sascha, at No. 3 for many years, such a steady player and a very good player. I am very happy."

Among major stars, Serbian Tennis legend Novak Djokovic will be in action on October 7, Tuesday.