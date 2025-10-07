 'Thank You Bhaiya': Rinku Singh Gifts Scooter To Sister After Helping India Win Asia Cup 2025; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Thank You Bhaiya': Rinku Singh Gifts Scooter To Sister After Helping India Win Asia Cup 2025; Video

'Thank You Bhaiya': Rinku Singh Gifts Scooter To Sister After Helping India Win Asia Cup 2025; Video

This isn’t the first time Rinku has made headlines for his off-field generosity. In November 2024, he purchased a luxurious three-storeyed bungalow in Aligarh for ₹3.5 crore, naming it Veena Palace in honour of his mother.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Image: Neha SIngh/ Instagram

India’s T20 sensation Rinku Singh has once again won hearts  but this time, it’s off the cricket field. Days after helping India lift the T20 Asia Cup 2025, the left-handed finisher celebrated in a touching way by gifting his sister, Neha, a brand-new scooter. The scooter, which is reportedly worth around ₹1 lakh has become a symbol of his gratitude and affection for his sister.

Neha took to Instagram to share pictures of herself alongside Rinku and her new ride, captioning the post simply, “Thank You Rinku Bhaiya.” The heartwarming gesture quickly made waves online

This isn’t the first time Rinku has made headlines for his off-field generosity. In November 2024, he purchased a luxurious three-storeyed bungalow in Aligarh for ₹3.5 crore, naming it Veena Palace in honour of his mother.

Rinku Singh's Asia Cup manifestation comes true

FPJ Shorts
From Startup Hustle To Silicon Valley's Doorstep, Ragini Das Finally Joins Google Where It Once Said No
From Startup Hustle To Silicon Valley's Doorstep, Ragini Das Finally Joins Google Where It Once Said No
PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport On Oct 8 | Here’s What It Has To Offer
PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport On Oct 8 | Here’s What It Has To Offer
'Thank You Bhaiya': Rinku Singh Gifts Scooter To Sister After Helping India Win Asia Cup 2025; Video
'Thank You Bhaiya': Rinku Singh Gifts Scooter To Sister After Helping India Win Asia Cup 2025; Video
'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises Immediate Action
'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises Immediate Action

Rinku Singh had dreamt of scoring the winning runs during the Asia Cup 2025 final. Before the tournament began, the left hander had written had written his wish on a small card . His vision turned into reality despite playing just one ball in the entire tournament. Walking in with India needing one run, he lofted his first delivery over mid-on to clinch the ninth Asia Cup title for India and their second in the T20 format. Rinku only got the chance to play in the summit clash after Hardik Pandya was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Rinku is on a small break before the five-match series Down Under against Australia. So far, he has played 34 T20Is, scoring 550 runs at a strike rate of 161.76. He has also played two ODIs for the national team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Thank You Bhaiya': Rinku Singh Gifts Scooter To Sister After Helping India Win Asia Cup 2025; Video...

'Thank You Bhaiya': Rinku Singh Gifts Scooter To Sister After Helping India Win Asia Cup 2025; Video...

'Here Everyone Suffers': Daniil Medvedev Offers His Hilarious Perspective Amid Scorching Heat In...

'Here Everyone Suffers': Daniil Medvedev Offers His Hilarious Perspective Amid Scorching Heat In...

Watch: Paul Heyman Confirms Roman Reigns Vs Bronson Reed Australian Street Fight At WWE Crown Jewel...

Watch: Paul Heyman Confirms Roman Reigns Vs Bronson Reed Australian Street Fight At WWE Crown Jewel...

‘Apne Baap Ke Saath ...’: Trolled For Poor IPL Performance, Mohammed Siraj Credits MS Dhoni’s...

‘Apne Baap Ke Saath ...’: Trolled For Poor IPL Performance, Mohammed Siraj Credits MS Dhoni’s...

Heartwarming! NBA Star Zion Williamson Makes A Special Gesture Towards Cancer Survivor Fan In...

Heartwarming! NBA Star Zion Williamson Makes A Special Gesture Towards Cancer Survivor Fan In...