 Horrific Scenes! Pedro Acosta Suffers Terrible Crash During MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix Practice Session; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHorrific Scenes! Pedro Acosta Suffers Terrible Crash During MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix Practice Session; Video

Horrific Scenes! Pedro Acosta Suffers Terrible Crash During MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix Practice Session; Video

MotoGP fans across the world will be watching closely as updates emerge on Acosta’s fitness. For now, the racing community is just thankful that a potentially dangerous accident didn’t lead to something worse.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
Image: MotoGP/X

Pedro Acosta of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team endured a frightening fall during the practice session of the Hungarian Grand Prix. The young MotoGP star lost control of his bike at high speed, resulting in a heavy crash that brought fans into a state of shock.

The incident occurred as Acosta was negotiating a fast section of the Balaton Park Circuit. His KTM machine appeared to slide out from underneath him, sending him tumbling into the track with considerable force. Despite the alarming nature of the fall, Acosta was seen moving and conscious, though visibly shaken, as he received initial medical attention at the side of the track.

Read Also
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Suffers Massive Crash, Still Sets Fastest Lap During Free Practice 1 At Dutch...
article-image
Read Also
'It's A Big Pity': Franco Morbidelli Apologises To Maverick Vinales After Terrible MotoGP Crash At...
article-image

Moments after the crash, the Red Bull KTM pit wall wore anxious expressions while waiting for updates. Thankfully, initial reports from the team confirmed that Acosta did not suffer any serious injuries.

Acosta’s fall serves as a reminder of the fine margins in MotoGP, especially during practice sessions where riders push themselves and their machines to the limit in preparation for race day. The 21-year-old Spaniard, who has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most promising talents in the sport, has shown resilience before, and fans are hopeful he will recover quickly to resume action over the weekend.

FPJ Shorts
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Appointed Chairman Of Cabinet Panel On Maratha Community Issues
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Appointed Chairman Of Cabinet Panel On Maratha Community Issues
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha

MotoGP fans across the world will be watching closely as updates emerge on Acosta’s fitness. For now, the racing community is just thankful that a potentially dangerous accident didn’t lead to something worse.

Scary Scenes At MotoGP! Fabio Di Giannantonio's Bike Catches Fire Mid-Race During Austrian GP; Video

In a dramatic moment during the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, VR46 Racing Team rider Fabio Di Giannantonio was forced to abandon his bike after it suddenly caught fire mid-race. The incident occurred as Fabio was racing on the circuit when smoke and flames began emerging from his machine.

Reacting swiftly, the Italian rider pulled off to the side of the track and dismounted safely. Race marshals rushed to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread further. Fortunately, Di Giannantonio was unharmed, though his race came to a sudden end.

The cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed, but early reports suggest it may have been a mechanical failure. The incident added unexpected drama to the Austrian GP and highlighted the unpredictable and risky nature of MotoGP racing.

Fans and teams alike praised Fabio for his quick reaction, which ensured his safety and prevented a more serious situation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Horrific Scenes! Pedro Acosta Suffers Terrible Crash During MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix Practice...

Horrific Scenes! Pedro Acosta Suffers Terrible Crash During MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix Practice...

Sportvot x FPJ: Kiraak Hyderabad Secures Title At Pro Panja League Season 2

Sportvot x FPJ: Kiraak Hyderabad Secures Title At Pro Panja League Season 2

Aaqib Khan Pulls Off Viral 'Aura Farming' Dance Celebration After Dismissing Anivesh Choudhary...

Aaqib Khan Pulls Off Viral 'Aura Farming' Dance Celebration After Dismissing Anivesh Choudhary...

Fast & Furious! Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Finishes Service Game In Just 56 Seconds During ATP...

Fast & Furious! Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Finishes Service Game In Just 56 Seconds During ATP...

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Memorable Photos As Daughter Sara Opens Pilates Studio In Mumbai's Andheri...

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Memorable Photos As Daughter Sara Opens Pilates Studio In Mumbai's Andheri...