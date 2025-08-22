Horrific Scenes! Pedro Acosta Suffers Terrible Crash During MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix Practice Session; Video

Image: MotoGP/X

Pedro Acosta of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team endured a frightening fall during the practice session of the Hungarian Grand Prix. The young MotoGP star lost control of his bike at high speed, resulting in a heavy crash that brought fans into a state of shock.

The incident occurred as Acosta was negotiating a fast section of the Balaton Park Circuit. His KTM machine appeared to slide out from underneath him, sending him tumbling into the track with considerable force. Despite the alarming nature of the fall, Acosta was seen moving and conscious, though visibly shaken, as he received initial medical attention at the side of the track.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Moments after the crash, the Red Bull KTM pit wall wore anxious expressions while waiting for updates. Thankfully, initial reports from the team confirmed that Acosta did not suffer any serious injuries.

Acosta’s fall serves as a reminder of the fine margins in MotoGP, especially during practice sessions where riders push themselves and their machines to the limit in preparation for race day. The 21-year-old Spaniard, who has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most promising talents in the sport, has shown resilience before, and fans are hopeful he will recover quickly to resume action over the weekend.

MotoGP fans across the world will be watching closely as updates emerge on Acosta’s fitness. For now, the racing community is just thankful that a potentially dangerous accident didn’t lead to something worse.

Scary Scenes At MotoGP! Fabio Di Giannantonio's Bike Catches Fire Mid-Race During Austrian GP; Video

In a dramatic moment during the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, VR46 Racing Team rider Fabio Di Giannantonio was forced to abandon his bike after it suddenly caught fire mid-race. The incident occurred as Fabio was racing on the circuit when smoke and flames began emerging from his machine.

Reacting swiftly, the Italian rider pulled off to the side of the track and dismounted safely. Race marshals rushed to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread further. Fortunately, Di Giannantonio was unharmed, though his race came to a sudden end.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed, but early reports suggest it may have been a mechanical failure. The incident added unexpected drama to the Austrian GP and highlighted the unpredictable and risky nature of MotoGP racing.

Fans and teams alike praised Fabio for his quick reaction, which ensured his safety and prevented a more serious situation.