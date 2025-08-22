Fast & Furious! Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Finishes Service Game In Just 56 Seconds During ATP Winston-Salem Open; Video

Image: Tennis Channel/Instagram

French tennis sensation Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard continues to stun fans and opponents alike with his explosive serving power. During his quarterfinal match at the ATP Winston-Salem Open 2025, the 22-year-old not only delivered the fastest serve in the tournament's history at 148 mph, but also wrapped up one of his service games in just 56 seconds, a remarkable display of efficiency and dominance.

The lightning-fast game occurred in the second set, as Perricard raced through his service routine with unrelenting pace and precision. He fired four consecutive unreturnable serves, leaving his opponent, Hamad Medjedovic, with virtually no chance to even engage in a rally. The crowd erupted in applause, recognizing the rare feat they had just witnessed.

Perricard’s ability to win a service game in under a minute is a testament to both his raw power and mental focus. While big servers are no strangers to quick holds, achieving one in under 60 seconds, especially at the ATP level, is an elite accomplishment.

This performance further cements Perricard’s status as one of the most dangerous servers on the tour. Known for his height, strong frame, and aggressive game style, he’s proving that he’s not just about speed, but also about rhythm and control under pressure.

As he advances into the semifinals of the Winston-Salem Open, Perricard’s serve is not just a weapon, it’s a spectacle. Whether it’s breaking speed records or finishing games faster than some players towel off, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard is making it clear that he’s one to watch heading into the US Open.

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

Tennis fans were treated to a lighthearted moment as Novak Djokovic made a memorable entrance at the US Open 2025, which kicks off on August 24. The Serbian superstar delighted spectators by dancing his way into the stadium, showcasing his playful side before the serious business of the tournament begins.

Djokovic, a multiple-time US Open champion, has always been known for his incredible skill and mental toughness on court, but this time, he added a dose of fun and charisma. Fans and fellow players were quick to share clips on social media, making the moment one of the viral highlights of the pre-tournament buildup.

The Serbian superstar is expected to be one of the favorites for this year’s US Open, aiming to add another Grand Slam title to his impressive tally. With the tournament just days away, Djokovic’s playful entrance has already set a lively tone, raising excitement among fans for what promises to be a thrilling fortnight of tennis.