 Unbelievable! Carlos Alcaraz's Insane Around-The-Net Winner Leaves Emma Raducanu In Shock During US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Event; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsUnbelievable! Carlos Alcaraz's Insane Around-The-Net Winner Leaves Emma Raducanu In Shock During US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Event; Video

Unbelievable! Carlos Alcaraz's Insane Around-The-Net Winner Leaves Emma Raducanu In Shock During US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Event; Video

Though the match continued with high energy and competitive spirit from both sides, it was that around-the-net winner that became the highlight of the night. Alcaraz's incredible athleticism and creativity, combined with Raducanu’s joyful reaction, made for one of the most memorable scenes of this year’s mixed doubles tournament.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Image: US Open/X

Carlos Alcaraz produced one of the most jaw-dropping moments of the US Open 2025 during the Round of 16 in the mixed doubles event, teaming up with Emma Raducanu against the formidable pair of Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula. In a thrilling point that had the Arthur Ashe Stadium buzzing, Alcaraz chased down a wide ball and somehow whipped a miraculous around-the-net winner, drawing gasps from the crowd and pure shock from his partner.

The moment came late in a tense second set, with both teams locked in an intense rally. Draper had pushed Alcaraz far off court with a sharp angled volley. Just when it looked like the point was lost, Alcaraz sprinted beyond the doubles alley and, in full stretch, curved the ball around the net post. The shot landed cleanly inside the lines, completely catching Pegula off guard.

Read Also
Shocking Scenes! Arthur Rinderknech Collapses Mid-Match On Court Due To Severe Heat During...
article-image
Read Also
'It's Probably Me Spitting On You When...': Iga Swiatek's Rain Confusion Turns Into Laughter During...
article-image

Emma Raducanu’s reaction said it all as she turned to Alcaraz with wide-eyed disbelief before bursting into laughter. Even Draper and Pegula had to acknowledge the genius of the shot.

Though the match continued with high energy and competitive spirit from both sides, it was that around-the-net winner that became the highlight of the night. Alcaraz's incredible athleticism and creativity, combined with Raducanu’s joyful reaction, made for one of the most memorable scenes of this year’s mixed doubles tournament.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

Tennis fans were treated to a lighthearted moment as Novak Djokovic made a memorable entrance at the US Open 2025, which kicks off on August 24. The Serbian superstar delighted spectators by dancing his way into the stadium, showcasing his playful side before the serious business of the tournament begins.

Djokovic, a multiple-time US Open champion, has always been known for his incredible skill and mental toughness on court, but this time, he added a dose of fun and charisma. Fans and fellow players were quick to share clips on social media, making the moment one of the viral highlights of the pre-tournament buildup.

The Serbian superstar is expected to be one of the favorites for this year’s US Open, aiming to add another Grand Slam title to his impressive tally. With the tournament just days away, Djokovic’s playful entrance has already set a lively tone, raising excitement among fans for what promises to be a thrilling fortnight of tennis.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad Storm Into Pro Panja League Final Again By Winning 7 Out...

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad Storm Into Pro Panja League Final Again By Winning 7 Out...

Outrageous! Shubham Mishra Pulls Off Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Leaping Catch During UP T20 League;...

Outrageous! Shubham Mishra Pulls Off Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Leaping Catch During UP T20 League;...

Sportvot X FPJ: Blockbuster Matches And Thrilling Bouts Continue To Dazzle In Pro Panja League...

Sportvot X FPJ: Blockbuster Matches And Thrilling Bouts Continue To Dazzle In Pro Panja League...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Mikel Kortazar Scores Stunning Bicycle Kick For Diamond Harbour FC...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Mikel Kortazar Scores Stunning Bicycle Kick For Diamond Harbour FC...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Diamond Harbour FC Edge Past East Bengal FC By 2-1 At Salt Lake Stadium,...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Diamond Harbour FC Edge Past East Bengal FC By 2-1 At Salt Lake Stadium,...