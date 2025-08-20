Unbelievable! Carlos Alcaraz's Insane Around-The-Net Winner Leaves Emma Raducanu In Shock During US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Event; Video

Image: US Open/X

Carlos Alcaraz produced one of the most jaw-dropping moments of the US Open 2025 during the Round of 16 in the mixed doubles event, teaming up with Emma Raducanu against the formidable pair of Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula. In a thrilling point that had the Arthur Ashe Stadium buzzing, Alcaraz chased down a wide ball and somehow whipped a miraculous around-the-net winner, drawing gasps from the crowd and pure shock from his partner.

The moment came late in a tense second set, with both teams locked in an intense rally. Draper had pushed Alcaraz far off court with a sharp angled volley. Just when it looked like the point was lost, Alcaraz sprinted beyond the doubles alley and, in full stretch, curved the ball around the net post. The shot landed cleanly inside the lines, completely catching Pegula off guard.

Emma Raducanu’s reaction said it all as she turned to Alcaraz with wide-eyed disbelief before bursting into laughter. Even Draper and Pegula had to acknowledge the genius of the shot.

Though the match continued with high energy and competitive spirit from both sides, it was that around-the-net winner that became the highlight of the night. Alcaraz's incredible athleticism and creativity, combined with Raducanu’s joyful reaction, made for one of the most memorable scenes of this year’s mixed doubles tournament.

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

Tennis fans were treated to a lighthearted moment as Novak Djokovic made a memorable entrance at the US Open 2025, which kicks off on August 24. The Serbian superstar delighted spectators by dancing his way into the stadium, showcasing his playful side before the serious business of the tournament begins.

Djokovic, a multiple-time US Open champion, has always been known for his incredible skill and mental toughness on court, but this time, he added a dose of fun and charisma. Fans and fellow players were quick to share clips on social media, making the moment one of the viral highlights of the pre-tournament buildup.

The Serbian superstar is expected to be one of the favorites for this year’s US Open, aiming to add another Grand Slam title to his impressive tally. With the tournament just days away, Djokovic’s playful entrance has already set a lively tone, raising excitement among fans for what promises to be a thrilling fortnight of tennis.