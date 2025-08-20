Is Cristiano Ronaldo Not Engaged to Georgina Rodriguez? Jewellery Expert Drops Huge Bombshell: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo with his now fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez |

Last week social media was flooded with messages for Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfiriend Georgina Rodriguez. The 31-year-old model posted a picture of a large ring on social media with a caption, "Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives." However, Jewellery expert, Juana Garcia Sanchez, believes that the ring used by Al Nassr star to propose to his partner "doesn't meet the criteria for an engagement ring".

Are Cristiano Ronald and Georgina Rodriguez not engaged?

According to a report by Corriere dello Sport, Sanchez while speaking to the publication said, "It doesn't meet the criteria for an engagement ring because it's huge and heavy. This type of stone, weighing approximately 40 carats, is more suitable for a necklace than a ring. It's uncomfortable and restricts finger movement. Only the setting is perfect, but the rest is flawed."

She added, "that ring is more of a formal or cocktail ring, designed to draw attention on special occasions, but not to symbolize a commitment you wear every day."

Giving details about the engagement ring she further said that the ring should be made of gold, whether yellow or white. It should also be comfortable and allow for finger mobility, as it is expected to be worn every day, symbolizing love and fidelity.

About the Ronaldo-Georgina relationship

It remains to be seen when Rodriguez and Ronaldo will officially get married, Ronaldo and Rodríguez’s relationship began in 2016 in Madrid, where she worked as a sales assistant at Gucci and he was playing for Real Madrid. The ex-Manchester United star who has had three children with his now fiancee, is preparing for this weekend's Saudi Super Cup final, which will see Al-Nassr take on either Al-Qadisiyah or Al-Ahli.