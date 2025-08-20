'Became Famous Under His Shadow': Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr Troll Karim Benzema After Saudi Super Cup Win Over Al Ittihad

Image: Al Nassr/X

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr brutally mocked Karim Benzema after their 2-1 Saudi Super Cup semi-final win over Al-Ittihad. Ahead of their Saudi Super Cup semi-final showdown, Benzema had referred Ronaldo as a 'legend' and diplomatically said, “the best will win.”

However his comments backfired after Al-Nassr's win on Tuesday. Following the victory, Al Nassr trolled Benzema on social media with a message, "He became famous under his shadow. So he thought today would be the best!?"

The comment clearly pointed towards Benzema's years playing alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid. The tweet pointed out the fact that the French striker only rose to prominence because of Ronaldo’s presence.

Cristiano Ronaldo eyes first silverware

The win was a crucial one for Al-Nassr, especially after having fallen short against Al-Ittihad in previous meetings since both stars moved to Saudi Arabia in 2023. With just one more match to go, Ronaldo is now on the verge of securing his first trophy with Al-Nassr. They will face either Al-Qadisiyah or Al-Ahli in Saturday’s Saudi Super Cup final, and the Portuguese superstar will be eyeing silverware

Al Nassr Edges Al Ittihad 2-1 to Book Spot in 2025 Final

Al Nassr clinched a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Al Ittihad to secure their place in the 2025 final, with goals from Sadio Mane and Joao Felix proving decisive. Steven Bergwijn found the net for Ittihad.

The scoring opened in the 10th minute when Marcelo Brozovic delivered a pinpoint cross that Sadio Mane met with a thunderous volley, giving Al Nassr an early lead.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, just six minutes later, Steven Bergwijn leveled the score, calmly slotting home after a well-timed cutback from Moussa Diaby. The momentum shifted in Ittihad's favor after Mane received a red card for a reckless challenge on goalkeeper Al-Shanqiti, reducing Al Nassr to 10 men.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Al Nassr regained the lead thanks to a controversial but ultimately correct VAR decision. Initially flagged offside, Cristiano Ronaldo was ruled onside upon review. Through on goal, he unselfishly squared the ball to Joao Felix, who tapped in the winner.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This marks Al Nassr’s sixth appearance in the Saudi Super Cup final. The club previously lifted the trophy in 2019 and 2020 and finished as runners-up in 2014, 2015, and 2024.