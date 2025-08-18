Camel For Cristiano Ronaldo? Saudi Journalist Presents Unique Gift To Al Nassr Star After Engagement To Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement to his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez, took the football world and the internet by storm. To celebrate the occasion, Celebrated Saudi journalist and media personality Ibrahim Al Faryan gifted Ronaldo a camel.

A tweet from Al Faryan is going viral on social media. Wishing Ronaldo for his engagement, he wrote, "This is my gift to you on the occasion of your marriage. The news has brought joy to us all, great one. Your gift will be in Riyadh when you return. Congratulations to you and Georgina."

Why did Al Faryan gift camel to Ronaldo?

Camels in Saudi Arabia are seen as symbols of wealth, honour, and heritage. By offering one to Ronaldo, Al Faryan extended a deeply meaningful welcome into Saudi society as the Portugal legend begins his new journey outside football.

This is not Ibrahim Al Faryan’s first public show of appreciation for a football star. In 2023, he made waves when he gifted Brazilian midfielder Fabinho a luxury Rolex watch to celebrate the player’s debut for Al-Ittihad after his move from Liverpool. The moment, captured outside King Abdullah Sports City, quickly went viral

About Ronaldo's engagement to Georgina

The engagement was confirmed earlier by Rodríguez through a post featuring a striking ring and the caption in Spanish: “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.” While no wedding date has been publicly shared, the announcement was enough to prompt this high-profile, headline-making gift.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez’s relationship began in 2016 in Madrid, where she worked as a sales assistant at Gucci and he was playing for Real Madrid. The couple’s bond, described by Rodríguez as “love at first sight,” has endured through their shared life across Spain, Italy, and now Saudi Arabia where Ronaldo currently plays for Al-Nassr.