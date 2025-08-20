Asia Cup 2025: Varun Dhawan Seemingly In Grief After Shreyas Iyer's Snub From Team India Squad; Check Bollywood Actor's Instagram Story

Varun Dhawan (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan couldn't help but post a collection of throwback videos in support of Shreyas Iyer, who mysteriously missed out on selection for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Dhawan took to his official Instagram account and posted some videos of Iyer, who is talking about his previous snubs.

Iyer, 30, was India's highest run-getter in Champions Trophy that the Men in Blue lifted it after going undefeated. The right-handed batter aggregated 243 runs in five innings at 48.60. Additionally, the Mumbai-born cricketer had a good promising IPL 2025 season, smashing 604 runs in 17 matches, propelling the Punjab Kings to the final. Hence, he was a notable omission from the squad.

Varun Dhawan posted an Instagram story after Shreyas Iyer's Asia Cup snub. | (Credits: Screengrab)

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

"No fault of his, nor is it ours" - Ajit Agarkar on non-selection of Shreyas Iyer

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar addressed the non-selection of the right-handed batter, claiming that the options they have at their disposal means Iyer must wait for his opportunity. Agarkar said in the presser, as quoted by The Hindustan Times

"With regards to Shreyas, I mean, you need to tell him who he can replace. No fault of his, nor is it ours. It's just that we have to pick 15 at the moment, he'll have to wait for his chance."

The Men in Blue will open their campaign against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10 at the Dubai International Stadium. The marquee fixture against Pakistan is on the 14th at the same venue. India are the defending champions, having lifted the title in the 50-overs edition held in 2023.