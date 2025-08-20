 'Hope They Have Communicated To Him About...': Robin Uthappa Baffled By 'Strange' Decision To Not Pick Shreyas Iyer In Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad
Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa hopes that the selectors have communicated the decision of leaving out Shreyas Iyer from the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Uthappa took to X and wrote that it is strange for Iyer to not be in the squad despite playing a decisive role in India's Champions Trophy victory.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
Shreyas Iyer. | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Iyer, 30, was India's highest run-getter in Champions Trophy that the Men in Blue lifted it after going undefeated. The right-handed batter aggregated 243 runs in five innings at 48.60. Additionally, the Mumbai-born cricketer had a good promising IPL 2025 season, smashing 604 runs in 17 matches, propelling the Punjab Kings to the final.

Taking to X, Uthappa wrote:

"There are around 18 T20I’s to go before India play the next #T20WC; not having #ShreyasIyer who was integral in helping you win the CT seems strange. But one can only hope that he gets into this side soon coz he deserves it! I hope they have communicated to him about his exclusion."

Team India's squad:

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

The Men in Blue will open their campaign against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10 at the Dubai International Stadium. The marquee fixture against Pakistan is on the 14th at the same venue. India are the defending champions, having lifted the title in the 50-overs edition held in 2023.

