'A Well-Earned Position...': Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects On Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion For India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad; Video

Image: IPL/X

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s most respected cricketing voices, has praised the selection of Jitesh Sharma in India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Speaking on his YouTube channel Ash ki Baat, Ashwin expressed both delight and conviction over the decision, calling it a “well-earned position” for the explosive wicketkeeper-batsman.

“I am very happy for Jitesh Sharma, a well-earned position for Jitesh Sharma,” Ashwin said. “He played a clutch knock for RCB against LSG and played a vital hand for them.” Referring to Jitesh’s impactful innings in the IPL, Ashwin underlined the importance of such performances under pressure when it comes to finishing matches, a role often overlooked but crucial in tight games.

Ashwin also contextualized Jitesh’s role by drawing parallels with legendary Indian finishers of the past. “Always remember, who were India’s best finishers? MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. Then it has been Hardik Pandya. So finishing is not an easy job. You need to have the strength to finish,” he explained.

Ashwin’s endorsement adds weight to the growing confidence in Jitesh’s abilities and highlights the faith senior players have in the new generation of finishers. With the Asia Cup just around the corner, fans will be eager to see how Jitesh responds to the opportunity on the international stage.

'Maybe Shreyas Iyer Is Not As Liked As...': Abhishek Nayar Makes Bold Statement Over Indian Batter's Exclusion From Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Former Indian assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has strongly criticized the selection committee's decision to exclude Shreyas Iyer from India's 15-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, questioning both the logic and transparency behind the move. Iyer’s omission has already sparked debate among fans and experts, and Nayar's remarks have now added fuel to the controversy.

Speaking on Star Sports, Nayar expressed disbelief at how a player of Shreyas Iyer’s calibre didn’t even make the list of reserve players, despite being considered a strong contender not long ago. “I actually wanted to ask him (Ajit Agarkar, chief selector), how is he not among the reserve players, if he is such a strong contender? Sometimes the selection meetings and the discussions that happen can be quite interesting, but I can not fathom, I can't understand. Where's the reason or justification of not including Shreyas in the 15 man or the 20 man squad?” he questioned.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nayar went on to suggest that the decision sends a clear message to Iyer about his place in the selectors’ vision. “It sort of tells and sends a message to Shreyas Iyer that you are not in our 20 man scheme of things, because even if things don't work out, you are not going to be in the team. (In that case) either Riyan Parag will come or someone else.”

He also hinted at internal preferences influencing selection, stating, “The big question here is whether they are looking at him from a T20 point of view. I always say this, selection, after a while, becomes about who you like a little more than the other. Maybe Shreyas Iyer is not as liked as someone else is.”

The comments have sparked conversations about the transparency and fairness of India's selection process, especially when it comes to experienced players who have consistently delivered under pressure. With the Asia Cup 2025 set to begin in the UAE on September 9, all eyes will be on Team India’s performance and whether the selectors’ bold calls pay off or backfire.