 FPJ Reporter's IND Vs PAK Question Blocked By BCCI Official During Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement
The move was seen as an attempt by the BCCI to keep cricket insulated from political controversies and societal pressure, especially given that India vs. Pakistan matches continue to be highly anticipated. It's noteworthy that prior to this Asia Cup, other high-profile cricket fixtures between the two nations had already been called off due to public backlash and safety concerns.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

At the press conference revealing India’s 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, there was an unexpected and tense moment when a reporter raised the sensitive issue of India playing Pakistan amid recent geopolitical tensions. Both Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar and India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav appeared uncomfortable and unprepared to respond.

As soon as the question was raised regarding the team's approach to facing Pakistan, given the heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, BCCI officials swiftly intervened. A media manager quickly cut off the query, steering the press discussion back to questions related exclusively to team selection.

'Maybe Shreyas Iyer Is Not As Liked As...': Abhishek Nayar Makes Bold Statement Over Indian Batter's Exclusion From Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Former Indian assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has strongly criticized the selection committee's decision to exclude Shreyas Iyer from India's 15-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, questioning both the logic and transparency behind the move. Iyer’s omission has already sparked debate among fans and experts, and Nayar's remarks have now added fuel to the controversy.

Speaking on Star Sports, Nayar expressed disbelief at how a player of Shreyas Iyer’s calibre didn’t even make the list of reserve players, despite being considered a strong contender not long ago. “I actually wanted to ask him (Ajit Agarkar, chief selector), how is he not among the reserve players, if he is such a strong contender? Sometimes the selection meetings and the discussions that happen can be quite interesting, but I can not fathom, I can't understand. Where's the reason or justification of not including Shreyas in the 15 man or the 20 man squad?” he questioned.

Nayar went on to suggest that the decision sends a clear message to Iyer about his place in the selectors’ vision. “It sort of tells and sends a message to Shreyas Iyer that you are not in our 20 man scheme of things, because even if things don't work out, you are not going to be in the team. (In that case) either Riyan Parag will come or someone else.”

He also hinted at internal preferences influencing selection, stating, “The big question here is whether they are looking at him from a T20 point of view. I always say this, selection, after a while, becomes about who you like a little more than the other. Maybe Shreyas Iyer is not as liked as someone else is.”

The comments have sparked conversations about the transparency and fairness of India's selection process, especially when it comes to experienced players who have consistently delivered under pressure. With the Asia Cup 2025 set to begin in the UAE on September 9, all eyes will be on Team India’s performance and whether the selectors’ bold calls pay off or backfire.

