 Breaking! BCCI Announces Team India's Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Harmanpreet Kaur Set To Lead; Shafali Verma Has Been Left Out
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBreaking! BCCI Announces Team India's Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Harmanpreet Kaur Set To Lead; Shafali Verma Has Been Left Out

Breaking! BCCI Announces Team India's Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Harmanpreet Kaur Set To Lead; Shafali Verma Has Been Left Out

The Women’s World Cup is scheduled to begin on September 30, and all eyes will now be on how this revamped Indian side prepares to chase their maiden title on home soil.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the Indian women’s cricket team squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, as well as the ODI series against Australia, sparking considerable attention from fans and pundits. The tournament and series will be crucial in shaping the future of India’s women's cricket setup.

Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side, with Smriti Mandhana named vice-captain. The squad features a mix of proven performers and rising talents, including the likes of Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Richa Ghosh, alongside exciting new faces like Pratika Rawal, Kranti Gaud, and Sree Charani. The team also retains experienced bowlers like Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, and Radha Yadav, ensuring a well-rounded combination across departments.

Read Also
'Stay Safe Everyone And Take Care!': Rohit Sharma Shares Safety Message For Fans Amid Heavy Rain In...
article-image
Read Also
'Every Time You Walk In...': Yuvraj Singh Inspires Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. With Key Advice Ahead Of...
article-image

The World Cup squad includes:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain)

FPJ Shorts
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain)

Pratika Rawal

Harleen Deol

Deepti Sharma

Jemimah Rodrigues

Renuka Singh Thakur

Arundhati Reddy

Richa Ghosh (WK)

Kranti Gaud

Amanjot Kaur

Radha Yadav

Sree Charani

Yastika Bhatia (WK)

Sneh Rana

Meanwhile, the squad for the ODI series against Australia is largely similar, with Sayali Satghare included in place of Amanjot Kaur.

Shafali Verma has been left out of the Team India squad

One of the most surprising developments is the omission of Shafali Verma, who has been a regular name in India’s white-ball setup. The decision has raised eyebrows across the cricketing fraternity, with many speculating whether the exclusion was due to form, fitness, or a strategic reshuffle to explore new combinations.

India, being the host nation for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, will look to make the most of home conditions. With a talented group led by seasoned leaders and bolstered by fresh energy, the squad promises to deliver exciting performances on the world stage.

The Women’s World Cup is scheduled to begin on September 30, and all eyes will now be on how this revamped Indian side prepares to chase their maiden title on home soil.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh Shatters Mazahir Saidu's Pin Record Of...

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh Shatters Mazahir Saidu's Pin Record Of...

'A Well-Earned Position...': Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects On Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion For India's...

'A Well-Earned Position...': Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects On Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion For India's...

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: NorthEast United FC Edges Past Shillong Lajong FC By 1-0 In A Thrilling...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: NorthEast United FC Edges Past Shillong Lajong FC By 1-0 In A Thrilling...

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Team India Squad With Shubman Gill As Vice-Captain; Shreyas Iyer And...

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Team India Squad With Shubman Gill As Vice-Captain; Shreyas Iyer And...