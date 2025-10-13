'Bhai Bahut Aage Daal Rahe Ho!': Kuldeep Yadav Smiles At A Fan's Cheeky Remark During IND Vs WI 2nd Test Match; Video

Image: iam.mayankmehra/Instagram

During the second Test match between India and the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, a light-hearted moment between a fan and Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav added a touch of humour to the intense game. While Kuldeep was fielding near the boundary line, a fan from the stands decided to make his presence felt with a cheeky comment.

In a playful tone, the fan shouted, "Kuldeep bhai bahut aage daal rahe ho!" The comment, typical of the banter Indian crowds are known for, drew laughter from nearby spectators. Kuldeep, known for his calm and good-natured demeanour, turned toward the stands, flashed a brief smile, and then resumed his focus on the game.

The short exchange quickly became a talking point among fans on social media, who appreciated Kuldeep’s composed reaction and sense of humour. Such candid moments often showcase the special bond between Indian cricketers and their supporters, where passion, wit, and warmth intertwine seamlessly.

Despite the high stakes of international cricket, these light moments remind everyone of the human side of the sport, where even a simple smile shared between a player and a fan can capture the heart of the crowd.

'Absolute Buff': Ravi Shastri Reveals Kuldeep Yadav Is A Football Fanatic, Calls Him An "Expert"; Video

During a recent episode of the Stick to Cricket podcast, former India head coach Ravi Shastri shed light on an interesting off-field side of Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Speaking with Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook, David Lloyd, and Phil Tufnell, Shastri shared a light-hearted anecdote about Kuldeep’s deep love for football, describing him as an “absolute buff.”

“You know in our (Indian) cricket team, you've got some real fanatics. I don't know who Kuldeep supports, but he is a football buff. Absolute buff. He can be an expert,” Shastri said with a laugh. “If he's not playing these Test matches, the topic inside will be football.”

Shastri’s revelation highlighted the growing connection between cricket and football among modern cricketers. Kuldeep Yadav, who is known for his crafty wrist spin on the field, appears to be equally passionate about the beautiful game off it. Although Shastri did not confirm which club or country Kuldeep backs, he emphasized that the 30-year-old spinner has an in-depth knowledge of football and could easily hold his own in a room full of experts.

As fans eagerly wait to see Kuldeep weave his magic in whites again, they can now also imagine him just as animatedly discussing formations, transfers, and match results in the dressing room.