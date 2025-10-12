Video: Kuldeep Yadav Furious, Abuses Dhruv Jurel As Keeper-Batter Fails To Go For Catch On Day 3 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test

Kuldeep Yadav (R). | (Image Credits: X)

Team India's wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav expressed his anger at Dhruv Jurel as he missed a caught-behind chance on Day 3 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In a video surfaced on social media, the left-arm wrist-spinner was seen abusing the keeper-batter as he was robbed of a fifer.

The Kanpur-born cricketer piled on the pressure on the West Indies within the first one hour on Day 3 as he dismissed Shai Hope (36), Tevlin Imlach (21) and Justin Greaves (17), putting the hosts on the brink. Meanwhile, the incident involving Jurel's missed chance came during the 58th over of the innings when Anderson Phillip went for the sweep and merely got the glove. The ball looped in front of Jurel, who wasn't fully aware and let it fall on to the ground.

Watch the below video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The left-arm wrist-spinner got his fifer eventually as he trapped Jayden Seales lbw in his 27th over, breaking the West Indies' resistance. Kuldeep notably bowled a 10-over spell before lunch. Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah snared a solitary one.

Shubman Gill enforces follow-on after bowling West Indies out for 248

With the visiting side still trailing by 270 runs, Indian skipper Shubman Gill has decided to enforce the follow-on. With the pitch not getting any better to bat on, the Caribbeans will have their task cut out.

West Indies' top-order batters showed credible resistance but they will want to replicate more of the work done by Kharry Pierre and Anderson Phillip as they managed to frustrate the Indian bowlers a fair bit. The West Indies trail the two-Test series by 1-0, losing by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad.