 Video: Kuldeep Yadav Furious, Abuses Dhruv Jurel As Keeper-Batter Fails To Go For Catch On Day 3 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Kuldeep Yadav Furious, Abuses Dhruv Jurel As Keeper-Batter Fails To Go For Catch On Day 3 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test

Video: Kuldeep Yadav Furious, Abuses Dhruv Jurel As Keeper-Batter Fails To Go For Catch On Day 3 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test

Team India's wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav expressed his anger at Dhruv Jurel as he missed a caught-behind chance on Day 3 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In a video surfaced on social media, the left-arm wrist-spinner was seen abusing the keeper-batter as he was robbed of a fifer.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Kuldeep Yadav (R). | (Image Credits: X)

Team India's wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav expressed his anger at Dhruv Jurel as he missed a caught-behind chance on Day 3 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In a video surfaced on social media, the left-arm wrist-spinner was seen abusing the keeper-batter as he was robbed of a fifer.

Read Also
'We Kind Of Complement Each Other': Varun Chakravarthy Opens Up On His Bowling Partnership With...
article-image

The Kanpur-born cricketer piled on the pressure on the West Indies within the first one hour on Day 3 as he dismissed Shai Hope (36), Tevlin Imlach (21) and Justin Greaves (17), putting the hosts on the brink. Meanwhile, the incident involving Jurel's missed chance came during the 58th over of the innings when Anderson Phillip went for the sweep and merely got the glove. The ball looped in front of Jurel, who wasn't fully aware and let it fall on to the ground.

Watch the below video:

The left-arm wrist-spinner got his fifer eventually as he trapped Jayden Seales lbw in his 27th over, breaking the West Indies' resistance. Kuldeep notably bowled a 10-over spell before lunch. Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah snared a solitary one.

FPJ Shorts
Attention Thanekars! Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Sena-MNS Joint Rally On Oct 13; Check Out Details
Attention Thanekars! Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Sena-MNS Joint Rally On Oct 13; Check Out Details
'Despicable & Painful': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Demands Fair Probe In Durgapur Student Gang Rape Case
'Despicable & Painful': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Demands Fair Probe In Durgapur Student Gang Rape Case
'Imagine If Congress Govt....,' Jairam Ramesh Slams PM Modi Govt's Taliban Outreach
'Imagine If Congress Govt....,' Jairam Ramesh Slams PM Modi Govt's Taliban Outreach
J&K CM Omar Abdullah Participates In Delhi Half Marathon 2025, Achieves Personal Best Finish Time
J&K CM Omar Abdullah Participates In Delhi Half Marathon 2025, Achieves Personal Best Finish Time

Shubman Gill enforces follow-on after bowling West Indies out for 248

With the visiting side still trailing by 270 runs, Indian skipper Shubman Gill has decided to enforce the follow-on. With the pitch not getting any better to bat on, the Caribbeans will have their task cut out.

West Indies' top-order batters showed credible resistance but they will want to replicate more of the work done by Kharry Pierre and Anderson Phillip as they managed to frustrate the Indian bowlers a fair bit. The West Indies trail the two-Test series by 1-0, losing by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Yashasvi Jaiswal Shares Light-Hearted Moment With Shubman Gill After His Disastrous Run-Out...

Video: Yashasvi Jaiswal Shares Light-Hearted Moment With Shubman Gill After His Disastrous Run-Out...

Video: Charles Oliveira Adorably Holds His Child Up High After Bossing Over Mateusz Gamrot At UFC...

Video: Charles Oliveira Adorably Holds His Child Up High After Bossing Over Mateusz Gamrot At UFC...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sophie Ecclestone Stars As England Beats Sri Lanka By 89 Runs At Colombo

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sophie Ecclestone Stars As England Beats Sri Lanka By 89 Runs At Colombo

Chaos & Carnage! Roman Reigns Smashes Bronson Reed With Cricket Bat In A Thrilling Match At WWE...

Chaos & Carnage! Roman Reigns Smashes Bronson Reed With Cricket Bat In A Thrilling Match At WWE...

Funny Mix-Up! Shai Hope & Tevin Imlach Nearly Collide While Running Between Wickets During IND Vs WI...

Funny Mix-Up! Shai Hope & Tevin Imlach Nearly Collide While Running Between Wickets During IND Vs WI...