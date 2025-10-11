Chaos & Carnage! Roman Reigns Smashes Bronson Reed With Cricket Bat In A Thrilling Match At WWE Crown Jewel; Video

Image: WWE/X

In a wild opening to WWE Crown Jewel at the RAC Arena, Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed clashed in what was billed as an “Australian Street Fight.” The bout was nothing short of brutal, as the two defied rules, flew off the stairs, and at one moment Reigns even struck Reed with a cricket bat, only for Reed to rise above the carnage and walk away with the win.

From the opening bell, the match was chaotic. Reigns, desperate to assert dominance, wielded the bat and landed a heavy blow to Reed before the action spilled to ringside.

When the dust settled, Bronson Reed stood tall. The unexpected outcome marked a rare singles loss for Reigns and deepened the ongoing drama. In the end, what began as a vicious assault by Reigns became Reed’s night of redemption, proof that even under fire, Reed can deliver.

WWE x Cricket: Barbados Royals Gift Jersey To WWE Legend Mark Henry With 'World's Strongest Man' Tribute During CPL 2025; Video

In a heartwarming gesture that blended sports and entertainment, the Barbados Royals franchise surprised former WWE superstar Mark Henry with a personalized team jersey during the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The jersey bore the iconic title "World's Strongest Man," a nod to Henry's legendary status in professional wrestling and powerlifting.

The special moment took place at one of the Royals' home games at Kensington Oval, Barbados, where Mark Henry made a guest appearance. Known for his immense strength and larger-than-life personality, Henry was visibly moved by the unexpected tribute. The team’s captain and key players came forward to personally hand over the jersey, sparking cheers from fans and adding a touch of star power to the cricketing atmosphere.

The gesture was not only a celebration of Henry’s achievements in the wrestling world but also a reminder of the CPL’s vibrant, inclusive, and entertainment-driven culture. With the name “World’s Strongest Man” proudly printed on the back of the Royals’ blue-and-pink kit, the franchise honored Henry's decades-long legacy from winning gold medals in weightlifting to dominating the WWE ring.

As CPL 2025 continues to bring excitement and flair to the Caribbean, such memorable highlights remind fans that the league is about more than just cricket, it’s about culture, connection, and celebration.