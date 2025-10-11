 Video: Crowd Shouts 'Seth Is A Wa**er During WWE Show In Perth, Cody Rhodes Gets Wade Barrett To Confirm Spectators' Chants
Video: Crowd Shouts 'Seth Is A Wa**er During WWE Show In Perth, Cody Rhodes Gets Wade Barrett To Confirm Spectators' Chants

Video: Crowd Shouts 'Seth Is A Wa**er During WWE Show In Perth, Cody Rhodes Gets Wade Barrett To Confirm Spectators' Chants

The crowd in Perth, Western Australia went berserk during the WWE show as they were heard yelling 'Seth is a wa**er as Cody Rhodes cut a promo ahead of their match at the Crown Jewel. Rhodes hilariously got commentator Wade Barrett to confirm what the crowd was saying and it was vindicated.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Cody Rhodes and Wade Barrett. | (Image Credits: X)

article-image

Rhodes had defeated 17-time World Champion John Cena in the Street fight in the pay-per-view of Summer Slam 2025. Meanwhile, Rollins is currently the World Heavyweight Championship in the RAW division, having snatched it from CM Punk after cashing in his Money in The Bank contract. Punk's reign as champion was short lived after defeating Gunther.

Watch the below video:

WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer

John Cena vs. AJ Styles

Australian Street Fight
Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed.

As far as live streaming details goes, fans can stream the high-profile event live on Netflix at 5:30 PM on Saturday, October 11. There is no television broadcast for the event. One of the biggest talking points from the event is that of how the event will be one of the last for John Cena, who is slated to retire after December this year.

Veteran wrestler AJ Styles has also announced he will retire from wrestling in 2026. The Australian street fight between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed will also be a much-anticipated bout.

