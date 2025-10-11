Throwback Video! When Hardik Pandya Celebrated His Birthday By Cutting Cake With Gautam Gambhir Before 2023 World Cup Match vs Afghanistan

Hardik Pandya (M) and Gautam Gambhir (L). | (Credits: X)

A video from the 2023 World Cup has resurfaced on account of Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's birthday. With the Baroda-born cricketer turning 32, the video before the 2023 World Cup match against Afghanistan in Delhi has resurfaced when Pandya cut a cake with Gautam Gambhir and anchor Jatin Sapru.

The seam-bowling all-rounder has played a vital role in India's rise as a white-ball powerhouse in recent times. India's unbeaten campaign in 2024 T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy 2025 both saw Pandya playing vital roles as the Men in Blue clinched back-to-back ICC trophies. His role was particularly critical during the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa, holding his nerve in the final over to defend 16.

Watch the below video from the 2023 World Cup: