 Video: Morne Morkel's Expression Goes Viral As B Sai Sudharsan Pulls Off Reflex Catch On Day 2 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test
Team India's bowling coach Morne Morkel's expression went viral as B Sai Sudharsan pulled off a reflex catch on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With the cameras panning to the Indian coaching staff, Morkel let out a smile as he was amazed by Sai Sudharsan's effort.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Morne Morkel and B Sai Sudharsan. | (Image Credits: X)

