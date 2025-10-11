Team India's bowling coach Morne Morkel's expression went viral as B Sai Sudharsan pulled off a reflex catch on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With the cameras panning to the Indian coaching staff, Morkel let out a smile as he was amazed by Sai Sudharsan's effort.
Video: Morne Morkel's Expression Goes Viral As B Sai Sudharsan Pulls Off Reflex Catch On Day 2 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test
Team India's bowling coach Morne Morkel's expression went viral as B Sai Sudharsan pulled off a reflex catch on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With the cameras panning to the Indian coaching staff, Morkel let out a smile as he was amazed by Sai Sudharsan's effort.
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 03:01 PM IST