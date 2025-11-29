'Yellove Streets Will Never Forget...': CSK Pays Emotional Tribute As Faf Du Plessis Ends His IPL Journey After 14 Seasons

Image: X

Chennai Super Kings shared a heartfelt message on X to bid farewell to one of their most beloved players, writing: “The Yellove streets will never forget the impact you left in our hearts, Guardian Faf!” The tribute came shortly after Faf du Plessis announced his decision to step away from the IPL, bringing an end to a remarkable 14-season association with the league.

Du Plessis confirmed on November 29, 2025, that he would not be entering the IPL 2026 auction, marking the first time since 2012 that he will not feature in the tournament. Instead, the 41-year-old South African great is set to begin a new chapter in his career, choosing to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026.

Faf’s connection with CSK is one of the most cherished player-franchise bonds in IPL history. Making his debut in 2012, he immediately impressed by amassing 398 runs in his first season, his best until 2020, when he crossed the 400-run mark for the first time. Over the years, he became an indispensable part of the CSK core, playing a key role in their title triumphs in 2018 and 2021. His consistency and calm presence earned him the affectionate title of “Guardian Faf” among the Yellove Army.

Faf du Plessis leaves behind an enduring legacy in the IPL, one built on loyalty, grit, elegance, and unmatched professionalism. For CSK fans, he will forever remain a cherished chapter in the franchise’s golden history.

'Serving Smiles!': Chennai Super Kings Delight Fans By Sharing Cheerful Photo Of MS Dhoni Playing Tennis; Check Pics

Chennai Super Kings shared a delightful glimpse into the lighter side of their iconic player, MS Dhoni, on social media. The franchise posted a candid photo of Dhoni enjoying a game of tennis, showcasing the legendary cricketer in a relaxed, playful mood. Accompanying the image, the team captioned it simply but cheerfully: “Serving Smiles!”

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comments with heartwarming messages and emojis, celebrating Dhoni not just for his cricketing prowess but also for his infectious positivity and approachable personality. Known for his calm demeanor on the field and sharp cricketing mind, this playful moment offers a rare and endearing peek at Dhoni off the pitch.

By sharing such lighthearted content, Chennai Super Kings continue to strengthen the connection between their players and fans, reminding everyone that even the greatest sports icons enjoy moments of simple joy. The post has become a symbol of Dhoni’s enduring charm and the cheerful spirit he brings to the team, both on and off the cricket ground.

Fans have praised the CSK social media team for capturing such a relatable and joyful moment, proving once again why Dhoni remains a beloved figure across generations and borders.