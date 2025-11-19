'Felt Like A Champion': Sanju Samson Reflects His Thoughts On Donning CSK Jersey For First Time; Video

Image: CSK/X

Sanju Samson expressed a mix of emotion, gratitude and excitement as he was officially unveiled by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Speaking in a video, the star wicketkeeper-batter admitted that the moment felt surreal, especially after years of competing against CSK and admiring the aura surrounding the franchise. His words reflected both the pride and responsibility that come with donning one of the league’s most iconic jerseys.

Samson revealed that he had long dreamt of this opportunity, saying, “I have been waiting for this day. And I'm very fortunate that I'm going to wear the yellow jersey.” For a player who has built his reputation with elegance, resilience and consistency, being welcomed into the CSK setup marks a significant milestone. He went on to add that, despite imagining many moments in his cricketing journey, he had never envisioned how he would feel wearing the yellow. But the moment he finally did, the sentiment was clear: “I felt like a champion. I felt like ok wow.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

His reaction resonates with the culture CSK has built over the years, one that blends calm leadership, loyalty and a winning mindset. For Samson, stepping into a team that has been home to legends like MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina is more than just a professional move; it is a step into a legacy that few franchises can match. The confidence he felt instantly after wearing the jersey reflects the belief the team has placed in him and the atmosphere the franchise is known for cultivating.

As CSK prepares for the upcoming mini-auction and begins shaping its core for IPL 2026, Samson’s addition already adds a fresh dimension. His experience, shot-making ability, and leadership qualities make him a valuable presence in the dressing room. More importantly, his heartfelt words signal a deep emotional investment, something that often translates into impactful performances on the field.

With anticipation building, Samson’s journey in yellow is already one of the most talked-about storylines of the upcoming season. And if his early feelings are any indication, the partnership between Sanju Samson and CSK promises to be both powerful and memorable.

'Chetta Is Here': Chennai Super Kings Unveil Sanju Samson In Stunning Fashion Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction; Video

In a dramatic and celebratory move, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have officially welcomed Sanju Samson to their ranks ahead of IPL 2026 and they did it in style. The franchise’s “Chetta is here” campaign has caught the eye of fans, blending cricket fandom with pop-culture reverence, especially toward Rajinikanth, who remains an iconic figure in Chennai and beyond.

Samson, traded from the Rajasthan Royals, joins CSK in a blockbuster deal that saw Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran heading in the opposite direction. With the move completed, CSK wasted no time expressing their joy.

The “Chetta” theme feels particularly fitting. “Chetta” loosely translates to “elder brother,” a respectful and affectionate term, especially when used for someone of stature. It aligns with Samson’s new role for CSK: not just a marquee player, but someone who can potentially follow in the footsteps of MS Dhoni, not just as a batsman but as a leader.

For Samson, the move signals a fresh chapter. At CSK, he has the opportunity to cement his place in a legendary franchise, bring his experience as a wicketkeeper-batsman, and potentially lead in the post-Dhoni era. As he steps into Chennai’s “Yellove” family, the “Chetta” treatment captures exactly what the fans hope for: respect, impact, and a new hero in yellow.