29th Open State Level Basketball: GST Customs, Pune And Bandra YMCA Win Titles

GST Customs, Pune won men's basketball title |

GST Customs, Pune and Bandra YMCA, Mumbai ran away with the top honours, winning the Men’s & Women’s titles respectively in the Bombay YMCA, Ghatkopar Branch, organized 29th Open State Level Basketball Tournament 2025 and played at the YMCA Basketball Court, Ghatkopar.

The tournament was held under the auspices of the Maharashtra State Basketball Association (MSBA) and the Greater Mumbai North District Basketball Association (GMNDBA).

The men’s finals was a one-sided affair as the domineering GST Customs dictated terms from the outset to outplay Nagpada Basketball Association (NBA) smoothly cruising to 76-58 victory after leading 38-32 at the halfway stage.

Bandra YMCA won the women's basketball title |

In the women’s contest, Bandra YMCA held the upper hand against Hoopers Club and romped to a 44-37 win after enjoying a 20-17 half-time advantage.

Top scorers for GST Customs were Sameer Quireshi (26 points) and Abhishek Ambhore (13 points) as they emerged victorious. For the NBA outfit, Salman Quireshi scored 15 points and Faiz Shaikh added 12 points.

The key performers for Bandra YMCA were Sarah Sandhu (12 points) and Yashika Panchal (10 points), while Arya Dalvi (11 points) and Rutuja Nalawade (9 points) led for Hoopers Club.

The champions GST Customs received a trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 25,000 and Bandra YMCA received the winner's trophy and a cheque of Rs 15,000 from Noel Amanna (President, Bombay YMCA), Bobby Kunder (Vice-President, YMCA), Govind Muthkumar (General Secretary, MSBA), and Madhu Shetty (President, GMNDBA).

Results - Women’s (finals): Bandra YMCA ( Sarah Sandhu 12, Yashika Panchal 10) beat Hoopers Club (Arya Dalvi 11, Rutuja Nalawade 9) - 44-37 (half-time: 20-17).

Men's (finals): GST Customs (Sameer Quireshi 26, Abhishek Ambhore 13) beat NBA (Salman Quireshi 15, Faiz Shaikh 12) - 76-58 (half-time: 38-32).