Former Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh Shakes Hands With Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani After Abu Dhabi T10 Clash; Video 

Image: Atherr_official/X

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh shook hands with Pakistani fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani after their clash in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on November 19. The gesture came following a narrow loss by Harbhajan’s side, the Aspin Stallions, to the Northern Warriors at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The moment is particularly significant given the strained India‑Pakistan cricket relations this year. After the Pahalgam terror attack and ensuing political tensions, Indian players have largely avoided the traditional post‑match handshake with Pakistan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the T10 game, Dahani was the standout performer, he claimed two key wickets for just 10 runs and was awarded Player of the Match. Harbhajan, who led the Stallions in the match, bowled one over for eight runs and also got out for one after being run out.

Cricket fans may see this handshake as a small but meaningful act of sportsmanship, hinting at how cricket can transcend politics even when diplomatic relations are fraught.

India-A Players Skip Post-Match 'Handshake' Ritual After Pakistan-A Clinch 8-Wicket Win In Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash; Video

In a tense post-match moment at the Asia Cup Rising Stars clash in Doha, India A players noticeably declined to shake hands with their Pakistan Shaheens counterparts after losing by 8 wickets. The customary handshake was entirely absent, underscoring deeper tensions between the two sides.

While the spotlight was on the field for most of the game, the closing moments stole the narrative. As Pakistan secured a comfortable win, Indian players avoided their Pakistani opponents and walked off without engaging in the usual post-match greeting. The omission wasn’t an isolated occurrence but echoed the pattern seen at senior-level encounters earlier this year.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The move mirrors the senior Indian team’s behavior during the 2025 Asia Cup, when they too avoided exchanging handshakes with Pakistan’s players at the toss and after matches.

The snub at the end of the Rising Stars match is more than a breach of sporting etiquette, it’s a reflection of the real-world tensions that continue to influence cricket between India and Pakistan. As the rivalry plays out on the field, these symbolic gestures remind us that for many, the stakes go beyond just sport.