Did Team India Skip 'Handshake' Ritual During India A Vs Pakistan A Match At Asia Cup Rising Stars?

The Asia Cup Rising Stars fixture between India A and Pakistan Shaheens in Doha gained attention even before the first ball was bowled, as players from both sides conspicuously avoided the handshake after the national anthems. Led by Jitesh Sharma and Irfan Khan respectively, the two teams lined up for the pre-match formalities, but the gesture of sportsmanship was missing, adding an unexpected layer of tension to the encounter.

This deliberate abstention follows a pattern that has emerged over the past year in Indo-Pak cricketing exchanges. The Indian contingent has previously avoided handshakes specifically when facing Pakistan, beginning with the senior team during the 2025 Asia Cup, when captain Suryakumar Yadav opted against the gesture after India’s victory. The India A side’s decision in Doha appears to be an extension of the same practice, signalling an internal stance that is either quietly endorsed or accepted by team management.

In cricketing culture, the handshake before or after key ceremonies is viewed as a foundational symbol of respect, mutual acknowledgment, and the spirit in which the game is played. Its absence therefore carries symbolic weight. While players still proceeded with their warm-ups and match preparations as usual, the lack of a handshake became a silent statement that hinted at tensions beyond the boundary rope.

For Pakistan A, the gesture did not go unnoticed. Analysts and fans highlighted that skipping the handshake is rare in international cricket and is usually reserved for moments of heightened strain. The incident underscores how the India–Pakistan cricket rivalry often mirrors the broader geopolitical landscape, with emotional, diplomatic, and social narratives bleeding into the sporting environment.

As the focus turns to performances on the field, the absence of a handshake after the national anthems remains an emblematic prelude to the match. It sets the tone for a fixture being played not just for cricketing pride but amid a wider emotional and political backdrop that continues to shape Indo-Pak encounters.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blasts Record-Breaking Century In Just 32 Balls For India A During Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025; Video

Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again showcased his explosive hitting abilities by scoring a sensational century in the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. Representing India A, the 14-year-old reached the three-digit mark in just 32 balls, leaving fans and experts alike in awe of his remarkable talent.

Suryavanshi’s innings was a perfect blend of power, timing, and fearless strokeplay. He smashed 11 boundaries and 15 sixes, turning the match into a one-man show and setting a blistering pace that left bowlers scrambling. His aggressive approach not only helped India A post a formidable total but also underlined his reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in the region.

The young sensation’s innings drew comparisons with some of the fastest centuries in professional cricket, and social media was quick to celebrate his achievement. Commentators praised his composure and shot selection, noting that despite his age, Suryavanshi plays with the confidence and power of a seasoned international player.

This innings marks yet another milestone in the journey of a teenager who continues to make headlines for his remarkable ability to dominate bowling attacks. With performances like this, Suryavanshi is poised to become a household name in Indian cricket and a player to watch in the coming years.

His record-breaking century in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 serves as a reminder of the immense talent emerging in Indian cricket, and fans are eagerly awaiting more fireworks from the 14-year-old sensation.