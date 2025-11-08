'It Feels Great To Finally Get...': Suryakumar Yadav's Witty Remark Goes Viral Amid Asia Cup Trophy Controversy

Image: ACC/YouTube

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav landed a lightly pointed dig at the lingering Asia Cup-trophy controversy after his side clinched the five-match series against Australia 2-1, with the fifth match washed out due to rain.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Yadav said: “It feels great to finally get to touch the trophy. Felt it in my hands. A few days back another trophy arrived in India, our women’s team has won the World Cup. That trophy has also arrived back home. It feels great and getting to touching this trophy as well feels good.”

His comments alluded to the Asia Cup final situation, where despite India emerging champions, the physical trophy was not handed over in the usual fashion. Yadav’s words underscored the symbolic value of holding the silverware after the official win.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that discussions with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are underway regarding the Asia Cup trophy issue. According to Saikia, the two boards have “broken the ice” and will work toward a resolution in the near future.

As India celebrated the series victory on Australian soil, Yadav’s comments added a touch of swagger to the triumph, while shining a spotlight on administrative rather than athletic matters.

IND vs AUS 5th T20: Shubman Gill Clicks Pictures & Signs Autographs For Fans After Rain Washes Out Clash In Brisbane; Video

As rain brought an early end to the fifth T20 International between India and Australia at Brisbane, Indian opener Shubman Gill took a moment to make the evening special for fans. The stylish right-hander was seen clicking pictures and signing autographs, spreading smiles despite the disappointment of the match being washed out.

Persistent showers forced officials to abandon what was expected to be a thrilling finale to the series. Before rain intervened, India had made a dominant start after being asked to bat first. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma provided an explosive opening partnership, guiding the Men in Blue to 52 for 0 in just 4.5 overs. Gill looked in sublime touch, timing the ball beautifully and finding gaps with ease, while Sharma played with fearless intent.

However, as the drizzle intensified, play was halted and eventually called off, leaving both teams and fans disappointed. Yet, Gill’s heartwarming interaction with supporters helped lift the mood at the Gabba. The young star took time to meet fans, pose for photos, and sign memorabilia, earning praise for his humility and grace.

With the match ending in no result, India clinched the series 2-1, maintaining their fine run in the T20 format. While rain denied fans a full contest, Shubman Gill’s gesture ensured they still left the stadium with cherished memories and smiles, proving once again why he is one of the most admired young cricketers in world cricket today.