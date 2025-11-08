Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Emotional Musheer Khan Full of Tears After Scoring Century

Mumbai batter Musheer Khan during his knock of 112 against Himachal Pradesh during the Ranji Trophy Group D match at MCA's BKC ground on Saturday. | -

Mumbai opener Musheer Khan made his first First Class hundred after comeback from injury to guide hosts to 289/5 on the first day of the Ranji Trophy Group D cricket match against Himachal Pradesh at MCA's Bandra Kurla Complex ground on Saturday. The 20-year-old stood tall to take Mumbai to safety from precarious 73/4 in company of senior batter Siddhesh Lad who made unbeaten 100. Khan made a watchful 112 in 162 balls studded with 14 boundaries.

Musheer had suffered a neck fracture during an accident in Lucknow ahead of the Irani Cup match last year. The time out was frustrating for the youngster especially after making an impact for Mumbai in 2023-24 season and scoring a ton in the Ranji Trophy final. He missed the whole 2024-25 domestic season. In addition the selection snub to his brother Sarfaraz Khan from Indian Test team and A team, must have made the family tense.

He had scores of 0 and 8 in the first match in Srinagar against Jammu and Kashmir and managed just 12 against Chattisgarh in the second game at his favourite BKC ground. However, the scores of 49 and 63 in the previous game in Jaipur against Rajasthan gave him confidence. But he lost his maternal uncle in native Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh which made him more emotional and at the same time tougher. The ton on Saturday came timely and tears rolled out.

"The hundred came after a long time and also I felt very emotional after losing my maamu (maternal uncle) in the morning. I had fond memories with him as a child and he did so much for me. It felt strange and I couldn't control the emotions and tears came out automatically as soon as I completed the century," said Musheer who sent his tribute to the departed uncle.

He thanked skipper Shardul Thakur for backing him after poor outings in the first two matches and MCA for supporting him during the tough times.

"I thank my captain for backing me when runs did not come straight away in the season. I always follow the process. This hundred is important because it gives you confidence early in the season. I came close in the last match but could not because of a lapse in concentration. MCA and players also supported me during rehab. It was a tough time but I couldn't bowl and bat so I concentrated on gaining knowledge about cricket and working on mental things," he said.

Musheer and Sarfaraz did the minor recovery job in the morning session after Mumbai lost Ayush Mhatre (9), Ajinkya Rahane (2) and Himanshu Singh (0) in the ninth over with just 35 on the board. Both were together at the crease for 18 overs before Sarfaraz was dismissed for 16 after playing 57 balls.

Musheer dwelled on the cautious approach especially in the morning. "In this venue, the morning session always produces two or three wickets. So, we were clear that we did not want to go after runs, just wanted to play it out. BKC is my favourite ground and I have been playing here since childhood, so I know how the wicket and how it behaves. After lunch, the wicket improves and it becomes easy to play."

On his fruitful 157-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Lad that came at a slow pace in 39 overs, he said, “I always think that I am starting from zero at the start of every session. So, I try to bat long, try to bat lots of balls. Here, there are two phases. In the evening session even if you are playing on a hundred it is difficult to sight the ball due to the shade of the nearby buildings. So, if the bowler is bowling well and exploiting the conditions, it becomes difficult to sight the ball. Once you are set, past your hundred, seeing the ball like a football, then you see the shade, you tell yourself to restart again. So, that’s the mindset I had for morning and evening. I try to play every ball like it is the first ball," he said.

He used his feet well during the course of the innings to unsettle the bowlers, “I do it to break the rhythm of bowlers. Because if the bowler gets a rhythm, he becomes better. With the new ball too, I try to not overdo it, but once in an over, I try to disturb the length,” Musheer said.

At stumps Lad had played 207 balls for his hundred after remaining stranded on 88 for a while. Giving him company was wicket-keeper batter Akash Anand on 26. Arpit Guleria did early damage by picking 2/56 while other medium pacers Vaibhav Arora and Vipin Sharma bagged a wicket each. Spinner Mayank Dagar scalped the prize scalp of well settled Musheer Khan in the evening session.

Brief Score: Mumbai 1st Innings 289/5 in 88 overs (Musheer Khan 112, Siddhesh Lad 100 batting, Arpit Guleria 2/56) vs HP