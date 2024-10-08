Injured Musheer Khan & Sarfaraz Khan celebrate Irani Cup victory With Their Father; See Pics

Image: Musheer Khan/Instagram

Musheer Khan missed the Irani Cup tournament for Mumbai due to an injury from car accident but that did not stop him from celebrating the triumph. The cricketer shared a picture with his brother Sarfaraz and father Naushad Khan from the Irani Cup felicitation ceremony which took place in Mumbai.

Musheer was travelling with his father Naushad Khan from Azamgarh to Lucknow to take part in the Irani trophy when his car hit a divider and overturned on the Purvanchal Expressway. Musheer sustained a neck fracture, while his father suffered minor injuries. The young batter is expected to be out of action for a some time due to his injury.

Image: Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

Despite his absence, Mumbai went on to win the trophy after a gap of 27 years. Mumbai’s Irani Cup-winning captain, Ajinkya Rahane, shared that both he and head coach Omkar Salvi faced immense pressure during the last day’s first session of the match against the Rest of India team. The tense situation kept them on edge, especially when the team was struggling at 153-6.

However Mumbai’s lower order turned the game around when Sarfaraz Khan and Shardul Thakur were dismissed early on the final day. Spin all-rounder Tanush Kotian’s unbeaten 114 and Mohit Avasthi’s 51* helped secure a crucial first-innings lead.

This marks Mumbai's first Irani Cup win since the 1997-98 season. The domestic cricket giants reached the finals eight times since then but fell short on each occasion, with their last appearance in the 2015-16 season.

While Musheer was not able to play in the Irani Trophy, his brother Sarfaraz scored a thundering double hundred in the first innings for Mumbai. After being awarded the player of the match, Sarfaraz, dedicated the win to his brother.

"This trophy is the team's, but I promised at home that I would make a hundred for Musheer. This one is for him," Sarfaraz told the broadcaster during the post-match interview.