'Thank Allah For This Second Chance At Life': Musheer Khan Gives First Reaction After Surviving Car Accident With Father; Video

Musheer Khan, who was involved in a horrific car accident while on his way to join the Mumbai team for the Irani Cup this week, has spoken out for the first time since the incident, expressing his gratitude to everyone who wished him well during his recovery.

Musheer, a right-handed batter and left-arm spinner, sustained a neck fracture in the accident while traveling from his hometown Azamgarh to Lucknow for the Irani Cup match, which starts on October 1 against Rest of India.

He was with his father, Naushad Khan, when their car hit a divider and flipped several times. Thankfully, both survived, but Musheer’s injury will keep him out for a few months, ruling him out of the Irani Cup and the start of the Ranji Trophy season.

"First of all, I’d like to thank Allah for this second chance at life. I’m doing fine now, and so is my dad," Musheer said in an Instagram video, where he appeared with a neck brace. "I really appreciate everyone’s prayers and well wishes."

Musheer, who is Sarfaraz Khan's younger brother, will be flown to Mumbai for further evaluation once he’s discharged from Medanta hospital in Lucknow.

His injury is a setback, especially since he was slated for the India A tour of Australia later this year, after a stellar 181-run performance for India B against India A in the Duleep Trophy.

Naushad Khan, Musheer’s father, also thanked everyone for their support in the same video. "I want to thank the MCA and BCCI for their excellent care. They will provide updates on what’s next. I believe we should be patient about what we don’t have, and grateful for what we do. That’s life."

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is yet to announce a replacement for Musheer, who was India’s top scorer in this year’s U19 World Cup, in the Irani Cup squad led by Ajinkya Rahane.