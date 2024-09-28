 Musheer Khan Set To Miss Irani Cup After Sustaining Fracture Due To Accident: Report
Musheer Khan was recently part of the Duleep Trophy.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Musheer Khan | Image: X

Promising young Indian batter Musheer Khan is all set to miss the upcoming edition of Irani Cup as reports have suggested that he suffered a fracture after being involved in a road accident. A media report has revealed that the youngster was travelling with his father to Lucknow when the accident took place.

Musheer, along with his brother Sarfaraz Khan, were to be part of Mumbai's squad for the Irani Trophy to face the Rest of India (ROI). The 19-year-old was reportedly travelling with his father Naushan Khan when the road accident took place as a source of the Times of India (TOI) claimed as below:

"He didn’t travel with Mumbai team to Lucknow for the Irani Cup. He was probably traveling from his native place, Azamgarh, with his father, to Lucknow when the accident took place."

While more details are awaited at this stage, it indeed arrives as a setback for Mumbai ahead of the domestic tournament.

Musheer Khan played a marathon knock of 181 for India B

Meanwhile, the teenage prodigy, who was part of India B in the Duleep Trophy, played an outstanding knock of 181 against India A. The right-handed batter's innings helped India B scale a total of 321 despite a top-order collapse and eventually win the match convincingly.

Nevertheless, he followed it up with scores of 1, 5, and 0 in his remaining innings.

