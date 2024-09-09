How Much Will Musheer Khan Earn for Playing in the Entire Duleep Trophy 2024? Here's The Breakdown Of His Earnings

Musheer Khan | Image: X

Musheer Khan, the younger brother of Indian Test player Sarfaraz Khan, had an impressive start to his Duleep Trophy career by scoring 181 runs in the first innings of the opening match and earning the Man of the Match award. But how much will he earn for playing the entire Duleep Trophy tournament?

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Breakdown of Musheer Khan's earning by playing Duleep Trophy

Based on his 5 Ranji Trophy appearances, Musheer Khan will earn INR 40,000 for each match day in the Duleep Trophy.

There are typically 3 four-day matches in the group stage of the Duleep Trophy.

He has already feature in one match. If he ends up playing the other two four-day matches he might earn a maximum of Rs 4,80,00.

Records broken by Musheer Khan after Duleep Trophy century on Debut

Musheer Khan recorded the third highest score by a teenager on Duleep Trophy debut during the match between India B and India A played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Following the match saving knock he also broke cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of 159 runs he scored in his debut match.

Baba Aparajith tops the list smashing 212 runs and is the only player to score a double-century as a teenager on Duleep Trophy debut while Dhull mustered 193 in his first-ever match in the tournament.

Musheer credited his father for his innings. He said,“Our father has conditioned us to score big, For us, our century starts at 150. He’s told us to play our shots after reaching that milestone. We need to play the whole day, stay at the wicket. And we’re very hungry for runs,"

Courtesy of Musheer Khan's first innings century India B beat India A by 76 runs. Musheer has so far amassed 710 runs in 11 innings in red-ball cricket at an average of 64.54.