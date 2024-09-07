 Video: Rishabh Pant Pokes Fun At Kuldeep Yadav During Duleep Trophy 2024 Fixture
Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant are teammates for India and in IPL for the Delhi Capitals.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 02:46 PM IST
Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav. | (Credits: Screengrab)

India B keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was seen poking fun at India A cricketer Kuldeep Yadav as the latter was walking out to bat on day 3 of the opening round of the Duleep Trophy fixture at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the two also exchanged some words.

Pant and Kuldeep have been playing for India across formats for a long time. The pair are also teammates for the Delhi Capitals, with the latter as one of the most trusted bowlers for his captain. Pant is also known for his antics behind the stumps and it was famous against Australian keeper-batter Tim Paine during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Here's the clip of Pant's antics with Kuldeep:

Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant struggle in their first dig in Duleep Trophy:

Meanwhile, both Pant and Kuldeep struggled for their respective sides in their first dig in the Duleep Trophy game between India A and India B. The left-arm wrist-spinner snared figures of 21-3-82-1, conceding runs at 3.90, while Pant managed only 7 runs. It was the dogged hundred from Musheer Khan that gave India B a healthy total of 321 and eventually a lead of 90.

India's selection of Test squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh is likely to be heavily dependent upon Duleep Trophy performances. Rohit Sharma and co. will also square off against New Zealand in three more Tests at home before travelling to Australia for a five-match series.

