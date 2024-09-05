Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep Trophy Round 1

Musheer Khan and Sarfaraz. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Young Indian batter Musheer Khan's Sarfaraz was ecstatic as the former reached a hard-fought hundred for India B against India A in the opening round of Duleep Trophy in Bengaluru. In a video surfaced on social media, Sarfaraz clapped wildly as his brother celebrated equally passionately after the magical three-figure score.

Musheer, who batted at No.3, strode out to the crease in the 13th over, when India A lost Abhimanyu Easwaran for 13. India D also lost Sarfaraz, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sunder cheaply. However, Musheer held the innings together and reached the three-figure score with a single to the on-side off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling. India A finished the day with a respectable 202/7.

Here's the video of Sarfaraz celebrating his brother's century:

Musheer Khan brings up his 💯 🙌



A special celebration and a special appreciation from brother Sarfaraz Khan 👏#DuleepTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/eQyu38Erb1 pic.twitter.com/92lj578cAs — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 5, 2024

Sarfaraz Khan made his much-anticipated Test debut earlier this year:

Sarfaraz, meanwhile, was awarded his first India cap earlier this year during the home series against England. The Mumbai cricketer made 62 off 66 in his first Test innings and scored 68 runs more in the 2nd innings of that same Test. He is likely to fulfil the middle-order role in the forthcoming Test series against Bangladesh too.

India's squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh, beginning on September 19, is likely to be picked up based on the Duleep Trophy Round 1 performances. Rohit Sharma and co. will also square off against New Zealand in three more Tests at home before travelling to Australia for a five-match series.