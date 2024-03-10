 ‘Snow Pe Chalte Hain Upar’: Sarfaraz Khan’s Funny Chat With Shoaib Bashir During Dharamsala Test Goes Viral
HomeSports'Snow Pe Chalte Hain Upar': Sarfaraz Khan's Funny Chat With Shoaib Bashir During Dharamsala Test Goes Viral

‘Snow Pe Chalte Hain Upar’: Sarfaraz Khan’s Funny Chat With Shoaib Bashir During Dharamsala Test Goes Viral

Sarfaraz Khan's chat with England spinner Shoaib Bashir on day 3 in Dharamsala goes viral

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Sarfaraz Khan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India's young cricketer Sarfaraz Khan is soon becoming one of the most popular figures among the fans due to his on-field antics. After his sledging incident with Jonny Bairstow on day 3 of the 5th Test in Dharamsala, the youngster also chirped some words to Shoaib Bashir as the video of the same went viral on social media.

With Shoaib Bashir dead-batting Kuldeep Yadav's spin-bowling, Sarfaraz, stationed at short leg, said in Hindi, 'Maar yaar jaldi, snow pe chalte hain upar, ghoom ke aayenge'. (Play fast, we will go in the snow and roam around a bit).

Bashir dogged's resistance of 50 deliveries for 13 runs, headlined by 3 boundaries came to an end as Ravindra Jadeja castled him with a beauty.

