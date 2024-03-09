 'Chup Baithne Bol Usko': Sarfaraz Khan's Comments Against Jonny Bairstow On Day 3 In Dharamsala Go Viral
The sledging incident between Indian players, including Sarfaraz Khan, and Jonny Bairstow on day 3 in Dharamsala. have gone viral

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Sarfaraz Khan and Jonny Bairstow. | (Credits: Twitter)

Day 3 of the ongoing 5th Test between India and England saw tempers flare between the two sides as Jonny Bairstow was seen involving in an on-field altercation with Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, and Sarfaraz Khan. However, it was Sarfaraz Khan's voice via stump mic that went viral on social media.

Bairstow was unhappy about Gill sledging James Anderson into retiring while batting in India's first innings. In turn, the Yorkshire man took a dig at Gill after Anderson dismissed him, but the Indian youngster retorted by saying that he had scored a 100 before perishing. Sarfaraz, who was standing at backward short leg, asked Gill to silence Bairstow.

Sarfaraz said:

"Chup baithne bol usko. Thoda sa runs kya series mein bana liya uchal raha hai."

(Ask him to stay silent. He shouldn't show attitude for scoring a few runs in the series).

Jonny Bairstow perishes to Kuldeep Yadav after a quick cameo:

Baristow, who is playing his 100th Test, like Ravichandran Ashwin, smashed three sixes against the off-spinner to counterattack after the latter rocked their top order. However, the Yorkshire man was trapped on the crease by Kuldeep Yadav as the ball spun considerably.

With Rod Tucker ruling him out, the keeper-batter went for the review, but ball tracking returned umpire's call, prompting Bairstow to walk back for 39 off 31 deliveries. Even as the 34-year-old walked back, he exchanged some words with Gill and Sarfaraz.

Team India managed to add only 4 runs on the 3rd morning as James Anderson took his 700th Test wicket by dismissing Kuldeep Yadav. Later, Shoaib Bashir claimed another fifer by getting rid of Jasprit Bumrah.

