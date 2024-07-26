Paris 2024 Olympics: Kerala Government Announces ₹5 Lakh Reward For Every Participant From The State

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Kerala government on Friday announced that it would grant Rs five lakh each to the participants of the Paris Olympics from the state.

State Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Friday said Rs five lakh has been allotted to Chief Athletics Coach Radhakrishnan Nair also.

"The amount has been allotted to Mohammed Anas, Mohammed Ajmal (both part of the relay team), Abdulla Aboobacaker (triple jump), P R Sreejesh (hockey) and H S Prannoy (badminton)," the minister said in a release.

He said the amount has been allotted to the sportspersons for the practice and other Olympic-related arrangements for them.

"We have great expectations from our hockey team which bagged the medal last time. Prannoy is also in good form," the minister said and wished all the Olympics participants good luck.

Indian men's and women's archery team seal quarter-finals berth in Paris 2024 Olympics:

Meanwhile, Indian men's and women's archery team, on Thursday, sealed a quarter-final berth in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The men's contingent stood 3rd, while their female counterparts came 4th. Indian mixed team also participated and finished 5th.

Ankita Bhagat stood out individually for India with 666 points, while Dhiraj Bommadevara churned out 681. Both have given India a massive chance to clinch an Olympic medal in the category of Archery.

(With inputs from PTI)